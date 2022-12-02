Local: Mayor Palmieri Announces ‘Christmas at City Hall’ on December 8th

Santa Claus, Mayor Palmieri, and his family invite you and your family to join them at Utica City Hall Thursday, December 8, 2022 for Christmas at City Hall. Christmas at City Hall is free to the public and is attended annually by hundreds who come from throughout central New York. The event will take place from 5 PM – 7 PM.

Christmas at City Hall brings to life the traditions and atmosphere of an “Old Fashioned Christmas” in the heart of the City where children’s dreams of sugarplums and visits with Santa come to life.

This year the event will be bigger than ever. Santa arrives at City Hall on the Utica Fire Department’s Antique Engine 11. Santa and the Mayor then start out the evening with Christmas Carols, and the lighting of the City Hall Christmas. Weather depending, Engine 11 will take children and families on ride through downtown.

Christmas at City Hall continues with an evening of entertainment, refreshments, children’s activities, and of course visits with Santa. This is a totally FREE event for families made possible by donations from businesses and individuals. The night is filled with free entertainment, free refreshments, and the joy of Christmas.

In the spirit of Christmas giving, Mayor Palmieri asks everyone to consider bringing a donation of an unwrapped present for ‘Toys for Tots.’