ICYMI: Murphy Administration Announces $75 Million for Emergent and Capital Needs Projects in School Districts

The New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE) and the New Jersey Schools Development Authority (SDA) today announced $75 million to provide funding for emergent construction and capital needs in school districts throughout the state.

Districts can use these funds for emergent or capital maintenance projects or to offset eligible project or maintenance costs incurred this fiscal year. Funding may be directed toward projects such as addressing site upgrades, HVAC repairs or replacement, renovations to the building envelope (masonry, roofing, etc.), safety and security needs, as well as building maintenance activities.

“Today’s announcement builds on our work to improve education outcomes for all New Jersey students. Providing our students with a top-notch education means ensuring their classroom environments are safe and conducive to learning,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “This funding will go toward critical school infrastructure projects throughout the state, bolstering our school communities and ensuring districts are able to meet the needs of their students.”

Of the total amount, $50 million will be provided for projects in the SDA Districts, which are the 31 districts where the SDA oversees school construction. The remaining $25 million will be available for all other districts, i.e., regular operating districts.

“Continuing Governor Murphy’s staunch support of public education, and partnership with the School Development Authority, the funding announced today will provide necessary renovations and facility upgrades to school buildings across the state,” said Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan, Acting Commissioner of the Department of Education. “Every New Jersey student and school staff member deserves a space for learning that is safe, secure, and supportive of the highest educational outcomes.”

“The steadfast support of Governor Murphy to provide New Jersey students with quality learning environments allows the SDA to disburse this State funding to maintain and improve the state’s educational infrastructure,” said Manuel Da Silva, SDA Chief Executive Officer. “The SDA is ready to expeditiously distribute these funds to help Districts offset costs associated with addressing important and necessary repairs in their schools.”

The NJDOE website provides a chart that identifies the funding available to local school districts for eligible project costs through this current round of funding.

