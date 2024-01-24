“Let Her Rock: A Love Letter” EP Celebrates Women Empowerment Through Music

January 24, 2024 — A powerful and inspiring compilation EP has just been released, featuring 11 talented female artists from the Big Apple. Titled “Let Her Rock: A Love Letter”, this EP consists of 12 tracks across various genres such as Latin, Pop, Rock, RnB, and Spoken Word. Each track delivers a strong message of women and girl empowerment, making it a must-listen for music lovers everywhere.

“I am extremally grateful to be apart of the narrative of Female Empowerment from not just a unity standpoint, but as an advocate of teaching the future generations.”

— Perri Jones

The brainchild of Hope Daley-Derry, Founder and President of A Song for Life, “Let Her Rock: A Love Letter” is a celebration of the strength, resilience, and power of women. With a diverse lineup of artists, this EP showcases the unique voices and perspectives of women in the music industry. From catchy pop tunes to soulful ballads, each track is a testament to the talent and creativity of these female artists.

Available now on all major streaming platforms, “Let Her Rock: A Love Letter” is more than just a compilation EP. It is a movement, a love letter to all the women and girls out there who are fighting for their dreams and breaking barriers. Through the universal language of music, this EP aims to inspire and empower listeners to embrace their true selves and never give up on their aspirations.

For more information on “Let Her Rock: A Love Letter” EP and A Song for Life, please contact Hope Daley-Derry at Hope@asongforlife.org. Join the movement and let the powerful voices of these 11 NYC female artists rock your world. Let’s spread the message of women empowerment through music and make a positive impact in our society.

