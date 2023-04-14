History Center announces program on the history and development of Utica Harbor

The Utica Harbor is an important landmark on the historic Barge Canal that was built as a shipping and industrial harbor for the city. The Utica Harbor Point Local Development Corporation is planning for a new life for the twenty-acre site. Paul D. Romano, Program Manager at Ramboll Group, will discuss the history and development of the harbor and potential future plans.

Utica Harbor is a unique feature of the NYS Canal System and was purposely nestled close to Utica’s major textile industries adjacent to the Erie Canal at the time. The Utica Harbor is the only harbor on the Barge Canal with its own lock. It also possesses one of the largest branches leading from the main channel passing through the Mohawk River to its end, only a quarter mile from Utica’s downtown district. In 2008, New York State legislation allowed for the transfer of approximately 20 acres of land to the Utica Harbor Point Local Development Corporation.

