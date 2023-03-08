Hilton Estate and Elder Law offers free estate planning seminars in Utica

Free Estate Planning Seminars Planned for 2023:

Join Hilton Elder Law & Estate Planning at 2100 Genesee St. Utica, NY for free in-person seminars to help protect your family and preserve your estate. Free and open to the public. Join us in person! Please CALL to register: (315) 624-9600

Refreshments provided. Everyone who attends will go into our drawing for a FREE Will. This will be chosen at the end of the year.

Dates:

 March 15th 2023

 April 19th 2023

 May 10 th 2023

 June 14 th 2023

Attorney Robert K. Hilton, III can be reached at (315)624-9600 or via E-mail: rkh@hiltonlawny.com for a private, free initial consultation.