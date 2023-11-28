Governor Hochul Highlights Continued Success Through New York State’s Partnership With Hellofresh

Partnership between New York State and HelloFresh

Extension of the partnership

Governor Hochul has highlighted the continued success of the partnership between New York State and HelloFresh in addressing food insecurity. The partnership, which has been extended, aims to combat food insecurity amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This extension will ensure that more New Yorkers, including veterans, military families, and others adversely impacted by the pandemic, have access to nutritious meals.

Focus on combating food insecurity during COVID-19 pandemic

The program, in collaboration with the State Division of Veterans’ Services, specifically focuses on addressing food insecurity among veterans, military families, and other New Yorkers affected by the pandemic. With the alarming increase in food insecurity across the state, this partnership plays a crucial role in ensuring that no family goes hungry. By providing over 200,000 meals through the end of the year, the program aims to alleviate the burden faced by vulnerable individuals and communities during these challenging times.

Addressing Food Insecurity Among Veterans and Military Families

Collaboration with State Division of Veterans’ Services

Providing meals for veterans and military families impacted by COVID-19

Through the extended partnership, HelloFresh and the State Division of Veterans’ Services aim to provide nutritious meals to veterans, military families, and other New Yorkers adversely affected by the pandemic. These meals provide essential support to individuals and families who may be experiencing food insecurity due to the economic hardships caused by the ongoing crisis. By ensuring access to over 200,000 meals through the end of the year, the program aims to alleviate the burden faced by those who have sacrificed so much for our nation. This initiative highlights the commitment of New York State and HelloFresh to prioritize the wellbeing and food security of our veterans and military families during these challenging times.

Governor Hochul Highlights Continued Success Through New York State’s Partnership With HelloFresh

HelloFresh’s Commitment to Food Security

Statement from CEO Uwe Voss

CEO Uwe Voss reiterates HelloFresh’s unwavering commitment to addressing food security challenges in New York State. He emphasizes the importance of collaboration between HelloFresh and the State Division of Veterans’ Services in providing nourishing meal kits to those facing hardship. Voss expresses gratitude to all the individuals and families who have dedicated their lives to serving our country, acknowledging the sacrifices they have made. HelloFresh is proud to be part of the solution, ensuring that nutritious meals reach those who need them the most.

Providing nourishing meal kits to those facing hardship

HelloFresh’s partnership with the State Division of Veterans’ Services allows them to provide nourishing meal kits to individuals and families facing hardship, including veterans and military families. The goal is to address food insecurity that has been exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. By collaborating with the State Division of Veterans’ Services, HelloFresh can effectively reach and support those in need. Through this initiative, HelloFresh aims to make a positive impact by ensuring that no one goes hungry and that everyone has access to nutritious meals.

Impact of the Pandemic on Food Insecurity

Worsening food insecurity across New York and the nation

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on food security across New York and the entire nation. As the pandemic continues, more and more individuals and families are struggling to access an adequate and nutritious food supply. This has led to a significant increase in food insecurity rates, with many people unsure of where their next meal will come from.

Vulnerable populations suffering the most

Unfortunately, it is the most vulnerable populations that bear the brunt of the food insecurity crisis. Low-income individuals, families, and communities are disproportionately affected, facing barriers that hinder their access to nutritious food. This includes limitations on transportation, affordability, and availability.

Importance of addressing food insecurity in New York State

Continued partnership with HelloFresh to make a difference

