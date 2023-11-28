The FBI’s New York office, led by Assistant Director James Smith, is issuing a caution to the public about fraudulent charity activities amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. Criminals are exploiting the situation by hacking or mimicking the email addresses of individuals in Israel to request donations and directing people to malicious websites.

These types of scams, often referred to as “disaster fraud,” become more widespread during crises, including wars, natural disasters, or pandemics. Scammers exploit the goodwill of those who want to help through humanitarian aid. They may falsely associate themselves with reputable charities or claim to have formed new organizations in response to the current conflict.

Some scam artists target local communities, falsely claiming to collect funds for families affected by the conflict, but instead, they misuse the donations for personal gain or to support criminal or terrorist organizations. These fake charities may solicit funds through social media, emails, cold calls, or crowdfunding platforms.

Signs of potential charity fraud include unexpected donation requests via email, and organizations asking for payments through untraceable methods like cash, gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency.

To protect yourself from charity fraud: – Perform thorough research on new charities and confirm contact details before contributing. – When donating to established charities, make sure you’re on the correct website, as scammers may create similar-looking fraudulent sites. – Check the IRS website (irs.gov) to confirm the registration of the charity.

ADIC Smith emphasizes the importance of being diligent, especially during emotional times, to avoid falling victim to these sophisticated scams. If you suspect you’ve encountered a charity scam, report it immediately, as the FBI is dedicated to preventing these scams and safeguarding the public.