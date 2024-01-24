Governor Hochul Announces Nearly $3 Million in Grant Awards to Support Invasive Species Prevention Projects Across the State

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced nearly $3 million in grants for 43 projects to reduce the negative impacts of invasive species on New York State’s natural resources, economy, and communities. These grants are part of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Invasive Species Grant Program, which provides funding for aquatic and terrestrial invasive species spread prevention, early detection and rapid response, lake management planning, research, and education and outreach.

“We are committed to protecting New York’s waterways, forest lands, and agricultural crops from dangerous invasive species,” Governor Hochul said. “This funding supports projects across the state that will help prevent the spread of invasive species in New York, protecting our natural resources, economy and public health from the negative impacts of this threat.”

Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said, “DEC is pleased to offer this comprehensive grant program to address the negative impacts of invasive species. There is no single action that can address the threats invasive pests pose to New York’s environment. Simultaneous investments in researching control methods, actively managing invasive populations, addressing pathways for spread, and educating the public about invasive species, are essential for mitigation efforts. In Governor Hochul’s proposed 2024-2025 Executive Budget, the State’s Environmental Protection Fund would designate $17 million for projects and programs to help address invasive species across the state.”

Awarded projects total $2,992,793 spread across six categories:

$263,390 to fund two aquatic invasive species watercraft spread prevention projects through boat steward outreach/voluntary inspection to help educate recreational boaters

through boat steward outreach/voluntary inspection to help educate recreational boaters $340,437 to fund five projects related to aquatic invasive species watercraft spread prevention stewards and boat decontamination by deploying and utilizing high-pressure hot water decontamination equipment and delivering boat steward programs and site decontamination stations at boat ramps or road travel corridors.

by deploying and utilizing high-pressure hot water decontamination equipment and delivering boat steward programs and site decontamination stations at boat ramps or road travel corridors. $1,762,442 for 23 invasive species early detection/ rapid response and control (terrestrial and aquatic) projects to promote the removal of invasive species through physical and mechanical removal, chemical treatments, and biocontrol release.

to promote the removal of invasive species through physical and mechanical removal, chemical treatments, and biocontrol release. $269,682 for four invasive species research projects to help improve invasive species control methodologies.

to help improve invasive species control methodologies. $159,598 for five lake management planning and implementation projects to help address the underlying causes of aquatic invasive species infestations and provide context for their control and management; and

to help address the underlying causes of aquatic invasive species infestations and provide context for their control and management; and $197,243 for four invasive species education and outreach projects to increase public knowledge of invasive species and motivate the public to engage in invasive species management and community science.

Awards by region are:

CAPITAL REGION

Albany County

City of Albany: $99,571 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species

Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy: $84,989 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species

Columbia County

Town of Ancram: $12,646 – Invasive Species Education and Outreach

Greene County

Catskill Center for Conservation and Development: $29,089 – Invasive Species Education and Outreach

Washington County

Lake George Land Conservancy: $86,215 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species

CENTRAL NEW YORK

Cortland County

Cortland County Soil and Water Conservation District: $122,705 – Aquatic Invasive Species Watercraft Spread Prevention Boat Steward Education and Outreach/Voluntary Inspection

Research Foundation for SUNY Cortland: $98,630 – 2023 Invasive Species Research

Madison County

Town of Cazenovia: $40,120 – Aquatic Invasive Species Watercraft Spread Prevention – Stewards – Boat Decontamination Program

Onondaga County

Upstate Freshwater Institute: $17,856 – 2023 Invasive Species Research

Oswego County

Kasoag Conservation Association: $13,098 – Invasive Species Lake Management Planning and Implementation

FINGER LAKES

Ontario County

City of Canandaigua: $140,685 – Aquatic Invasive Species Watercraft Spread Prevention Boat Steward Education and Outreach/Voluntary Inspection

Cornell University: $83,292 – 2023 Invasive Species Research

Wayne County

Bergen Swamp Preservation Society: $73,200 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species

LONG ISLAND

Suffolk County

Peconic Land Trust: $93,622 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species

Landcraft Garden Foundation Inc.: $36,285 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species

The Caumsett Foundation Inc.: $65,470 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species

Seatuck Environmental Association Inc.: $98,518 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species

Town of Southampton: $24,000 – Invasive Species Lake Management Planning and Implementation

Town of Brookhaven: $25,000 – Invasive Species Lake Management Planning and Implementation

MID-HUDSON

Dutchess County

Bard College: $80,379 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species

Multi-County

New York-New Jersey Trail Conference: $84,139 – Invasive Species Education and Outreach

New York-New Jersey Trail Conference: $100,000 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species

Orange County

Town of Chester: $12,136 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species

Rockland County

Town of Clarkstown: $67,500 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species

Sullivan County

Cornell Cooperative Extension Sullivan County: $71,368 – Invasive Species Education and Outreach

Ulster County

Mohonk Preserve, Inc.: $90,000 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species

Westchester County

Research Foundation for SUNY Purchase: $99,480 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species

MOHAWK VALLEY

Fulton County

Town of Caroga: $100,000 – Aquatic Invasive Species Watercraft Spread Prevention – Stewards – Boat Decontamination Program

Oneida County

Town of Forestport: $48,600 – Aquatic Invasive Species Watercraft Spread Prevention – Stewards – Boat Decontamination Program

Otsego County

Canadarago Lake Improvement Association Inc.: $100,000 – Aquatic Invasive Species Watercraft Spread Prevention – Stewards – Boat Decontamination Program

NEW YORK CITY

Bronx County

Woodlawn Conservancy: $100,000 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species

Kings County

The Green-Wood Cemetery: $20,000 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species

New York County

Randall’s Island Park Alliance, Inc.: $24,602 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species

Queens County

Rockaway Waterfront Alliance, Inc.: $100,000 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species

NORTH COUNTRY

Essex County

Eagle Lake Property Owners, Inc.: $30,000 – Invasive Species Lake Management Planning and Implementation

Franklin County

Upper Saranac Foundation, Inc.: $46,380 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species

Hamilton County

Blue Mountain Lake Association: $60,000 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species

St. Lawrence County

St. Lawrence University: $98,592 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species

Town of Oswegatchie: $100,000 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species

Town of Clarkson: $69,904 – Invasive Species Research

SOUTHERN TIER

Tompkins County

Tompkins County Soil and Water Conservation District: $51,718 – Aquatic Invasive Species Watercraft Spread Prevention – Stewards – Boat Decontamination Program

WESTERN NY

Chautauqua County

Town of Chautauqua: $100,000 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species

Town of North Harmony: $100,000 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species

The grants announced today are supported by the State’s Environmental Protection Fund (EPF). The EPF is a critical resource for environmental programs such as land acquisition, farmland protection, invasive species prevention and eradication, recreation access, water quality improvement, and environmental justice projects. Governor Hochul’s proposed 2024-25 Executive Budget maintains the EPF funding at $400 million, the highest level of funding in the program’s history.

The Invasive Species Grant Program is administered by the Bureau of Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health in DEC’s Division of Lands and Forests. For more information, please visit DEC’s website.

