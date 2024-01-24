Governor Hochul Announces Nearly $3 Million in Grant Awards to Support Invasive Species Prevention Projects Across the State

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced nearly $3 million in grants for 43 projects to reduce the negative impacts of invasive species on New York State’s natural resources, economy, and communities. These grants are part of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Invasive Species Grant Program, which provides funding for aquatic and terrestrial invasive species spread prevention, early detection and rapid response, lake management planning, research, and education and outreach.
“We are committed to protecting New York’s waterways, forest lands, and agricultural crops from dangerous invasive species,” Governor Hochul said. “This funding supports projects across the state that will help prevent the spread of invasive species in New York, protecting our natural resources, economy and public health from the negative impacts of this threat.”
Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said, “DEC is pleased to offer this comprehensive grant program to address the negative impacts of invasive species. There is no single action that can address the threats invasive pests pose to New York’s environment. Simultaneous investments in researching control methods, actively managing invasive populations, addressing pathways for spread, and educating the public about invasive species, are essential for mitigation efforts. In Governor Hochul’s proposed 2024-2025 Executive Budget, the State’s Environmental Protection Fund would designate $17 million for projects and programs to help address invasive species across the state.”
Awarded projects total $2,992,793 spread across six categories:
- $263,390 to fund two aquatic invasive species watercraft spread prevention projects through boat steward outreach/voluntary inspection to help educate recreational boaters
- $340,437 to fund five projects related to aquatic invasive species watercraft spread prevention stewards and boat decontamination by deploying and utilizing high-pressure hot water decontamination equipment and delivering boat steward programs and site decontamination stations at boat ramps or road travel corridors.
- $1,762,442 for 23 invasive species early detection/ rapid response and control (terrestrial and aquatic) projects to promote the removal of invasive species through physical and mechanical removal, chemical treatments, and biocontrol release.
- $269,682 for four invasive species research projects to help improve invasive species control methodologies.
- $159,598 for five lake management planning and implementation projects to help address the underlying causes of aquatic invasive species infestations and provide context for their control and management; and
- $197,243 for four invasive species education and outreach projects to increase public knowledge of invasive species and motivate the public to engage in invasive species management and community science.
Awards by region are:
CAPITAL REGION
Albany County
- City of Albany: $99,571 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species
- Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy: $84,989 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species
Columbia County
- Town of Ancram: $12,646 – Invasive Species Education and Outreach
Greene County
- Catskill Center for Conservation and Development: $29,089 – Invasive Species Education and Outreach
Washington County
- Lake George Land Conservancy: $86,215 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species
CENTRAL NEW YORK
Cortland County
- Cortland County Soil and Water Conservation District: $122,705 – Aquatic Invasive Species Watercraft Spread Prevention Boat Steward Education and Outreach/Voluntary Inspection
- Research Foundation for SUNY Cortland: $98,630 – 2023 Invasive Species Research
Madison County
- Town of Cazenovia: $40,120 – Aquatic Invasive Species Watercraft Spread Prevention – Stewards – Boat Decontamination Program
Onondaga County
- Upstate Freshwater Institute: $17,856 – 2023 Invasive Species Research
Oswego County
- Kasoag Conservation Association: $13,098 – Invasive Species Lake Management Planning and Implementation
FINGER LAKES
Ontario County
- City of Canandaigua: $140,685 – Aquatic Invasive Species Watercraft Spread Prevention Boat Steward Education and Outreach/Voluntary Inspection
- Cornell University: $83,292 – 2023 Invasive Species Research
Wayne County
- Bergen Swamp Preservation Society: $73,200 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species
LONG ISLAND
Suffolk County
- Peconic Land Trust: $93,622 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species
- Landcraft Garden Foundation Inc.: $36,285 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species
- The Caumsett Foundation Inc.: $65,470 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species
- Seatuck Environmental Association Inc.: $98,518 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species
- Town of Southampton: $24,000 – Invasive Species Lake Management Planning and Implementation
- Town of Brookhaven: $25,000 – Invasive Species Lake Management Planning and Implementation
MID-HUDSON
Dutchess County
- Bard College: $80,379 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species
Multi-County
- New York-New Jersey Trail Conference: $84,139 – Invasive Species Education and Outreach
- New York-New Jersey Trail Conference: $100,000 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species
Orange County
- Town of Chester: $12,136 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species
Rockland County
- Town of Clarkstown: $67,500 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species
Sullivan County
- Cornell Cooperative Extension Sullivan County: $71,368 – Invasive Species Education and Outreach
Ulster County
- Mohonk Preserve, Inc.: $90,000 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species
Westchester County
- Research Foundation for SUNY Purchase: $99,480 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species
MOHAWK VALLEY
Fulton County
- Town of Caroga: $100,000 – Aquatic Invasive Species Watercraft Spread Prevention – Stewards – Boat Decontamination Program
Oneida County
- Town of Forestport: $48,600 – Aquatic Invasive Species Watercraft Spread Prevention – Stewards – Boat Decontamination Program
Otsego County
- Canadarago Lake Improvement Association Inc.: $100,000 – Aquatic Invasive Species Watercraft Spread Prevention – Stewards – Boat Decontamination Program
NEW YORK CITY
Bronx County
- Woodlawn Conservancy: $100,000 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species
Kings County
- The Green-Wood Cemetery: $20,000 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species
New York County
- Randall’s Island Park Alliance, Inc.: $24,602 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species
Queens County
- Rockaway Waterfront Alliance, Inc.: $100,000 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species
NORTH COUNTRY
Essex County
- Eagle Lake Property Owners, Inc.: $30,000 – Invasive Species Lake Management Planning and Implementation
Franklin County
- Upper Saranac Foundation, Inc.: $46,380 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species
Hamilton County
- Blue Mountain Lake Association: $60,000 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species
St. Lawrence County
- St. Lawrence University: $98,592 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species
- Town of Oswegatchie: $100,000 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species
- Town of Clarkson: $69,904 – Invasive Species Research
SOUTHERN TIER
Tompkins County
- Tompkins County Soil and Water Conservation District: $51,718 – Aquatic Invasive Species Watercraft Spread Prevention – Stewards – Boat Decontamination Program
WESTERN NY
Chautauqua County
- Town of Chautauqua: $100,000 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species
- Town of North Harmony: $100,000 – Invasive Species Early Detection / Rapid Response and Control Terrestrial and Aquatic Species
The grants announced today are supported by the State’s Environmental Protection Fund (EPF). The EPF is a critical resource for environmental programs such as land acquisition, farmland protection, invasive species prevention and eradication, recreation access, water quality improvement, and environmental justice projects. Governor Hochul’s proposed 2024-25 Executive Budget maintains the EPF funding at $400 million, the highest level of funding in the program’s history.
The Invasive Species Grant Program is administered by the Bureau of Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health in DEC’s Division of Lands and Forests. For more information, please visit DEC’s website.