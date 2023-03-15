Free mediation training offered for volunteer applicants; conditions apply

Utica, NY- March 14, 2023: Empowered Pathways is offering a free Basic Mediation training (conditions apply) to applicants interested in making a 2-year volunteer commitment after completing an apprenticeship. The in-person training is 30 hours over a four-day period – May 5th, 6th, 19th & 20th, 2023. Volunteer candidates must attend all four days.

Empowered Pathways is the Community Dispute Resolution Center for Oneida and Madison Counties and has offered mediation services through the Peacemaker program for more than 30 years. Trained staff and volunteers use a proven process to help guide parties in finding common ground in a variety of situations including child custody, small claims, workplace conflict, lemon law, and more. The mediation process is a self-directed and voluntary alternative to the local family and small claims court system.

Interested applicants are encouraged to also attend a Volunteer Information Session on March 29, 2023 either at 12:00 or 6:00PM to learn about all the volunteer opportunities with Empowered Pathways. Registration is required and can be done through the phone/email below. For more information on volunteering with Empowered Pathways or to apply for the training, call 315-724-1718 x 150 or email info@empoweredpathwayscny.org.