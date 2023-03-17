Building a healthy eating pattern can help maintain overall health : American Heart Association gathers local experts for free webinar on healthy eating habits

UTICA, NY, March 17, 2023 :March is National Nutrition Month and the American Heart Association is spreading the message on the importance of heart-healthy eating by hosting a free Community Conversation as part of the Check It! Challenge. The digital webinar, How to Eat Better & Manage Health, will take place March 22 from noon to 1 p.m. EDT.

The conversation is free and open to the public. Featured speakers are:

Gregg Gerety, MD Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologist Specialist Albany Medical Center, Albany Med Health System PANELIST Rachel N. Laster, MS, RDN, CDN Nutrition Empowerment Program Director D’Youville University PANELIST Emily Lampa AM Buffalo Co-Host/Client Content Producer WKBW 7 ABC MODERATOR

Research shows heart-healthy diets can help reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke. Cardiovascular diseases are the No. 1 killer across the nation and worldwide, yet decades of studies indicate more than 80% of all cardiovascular events may be prevented by healthy lifestyle and management of known cardiovascular risk factors. Eating whole foods, fruits and vegetables, lean protein, nuts, seeds and cooking in non-tropical oils such as olive and canola can help maintain overall health.

Join the Community Conversation session to learn more about healthy eating habits and how diet can impact blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol numbers. Click here to learn more and for registration information.

The How to Eat Better & Manage Health webinar is part of a Community Conversation series for the American Heart Association’s Check It! Challenge. The challenge is based on Check. Change. Control.®, an evidence-based wellness and blood pressure management program that focuses on improving health by making simple changes to prevent and manage high blood pressure. Additional information on the challenge, which spans February 2023 through May 2023, is available here.