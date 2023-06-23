Adirondack Railroad Inaugurates “The Mountaineer” train service between Old Forge / Thendara and Tupper Lake

On Sunday, July 16, 2023 the Adirondack Railroad will begin regularly scheduled

excursion passenger rail service from Old Forge / Thendara NY to Tupper Lake and return. This addition complements the three scenic Tupper Lake rail ride opportunities already announcedfor 2023:

 The “High Peaks Limited”, operating from Utica to Tupper Lake on selected dates during

the late Summer and the Fall foliage season. This train will include three classes of

accommodations and will feature our Dome/Observation car originally operated in

scenic rail service to the West Coast by the Union Pacific Railroad.

 The “Tupper Lake Explorer”, a scenic and enchanting ride from Tupper Lake station to

Sabattis, and return. Riders can savor the unmatched splendor of the Adirondack Park

from vantage points inaccessible by other means.

 “Adirondack Railbike Adventures”, your Front Seat to Nature® originating at Tupper Lake

Station and featuring self-pedaled on-the-track carriages that seat up to four persons.

“With the addition of the “Mountaineer” service, the Adirondack Railroad will offer choices of one-of-a-kind adventures that cater to persons of all ages and abilities, allowing them to take in the beauty of nature and relish the rich transportation history of this unique travel corridor,” says Frank Kobliski, President and CEO of the railroad. “In addition to the scenic vistas, passengers can experience rail travel as it used to be decades ago”.

Schedules, accommodations, trip details, and fares can be found on the railroad’s website at

adirondackrr.com or by phone at 1-800-819-2291.

The Adirondack Railway Preservation Society, Inc. operates the Adirondack Railroad. It is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) volunteer-based organization with main offices in Utica, New York. Since 1992 it has provided a memorable experience for more than 1.8 million passengers, operating on the former New York Central Railroad’s Adirondack Division in upstate New York.

