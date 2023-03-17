Mohawk Valley Community College will host STEM Fest, a celebration of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics for all ages, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, in Francis A. Wilcox Hall at the Utica Campus. Admission is free.

STEM Fest is designed to inspire local youth toward an education and career in STEM-related fields. Interactive demonstrations and exhibits provide hands-on opportunities for children and adults to explore the worlds of science, technology, engineering, math, and nanotechnology.

For more information about STEM Fest, contact Professor Shahida Dar at sdar@mvcc.edu or 315-792-5633.

Mohawk Valley Community College, established in 1946, is New York State’s first community college with a mission to provide accessible, high-quality educational opportunities for everyone. As the community’s college, MVCC is committed to student success through partnerships, transfer and career pathways, and personal enrichment. With campuses in Utica and Rome, MVCC is the region’s primary provider of college education, offering 90 degree and certificate options for its enrollment of 6,000 full- and part-time students. MVCC also serves an additional 6,000 people through its corporate and community education programs, and its campuses welcome more than 50,000 people annually for community events. To learn more about MVCC and its programs, visit www.mvcc.edu.