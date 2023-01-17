The Family Counseling Center to Host Red Cross Blood Drive Next Week

Gloversville, NY The Family Counseling Center of Fulton County has become a hub for community health – both mental health and general wellbeing. The newly renovated building on Broadway in Gloversville has hosted multiple community health events since mid-December in their Events Center, a space purpose-built for community outreach.

Red Cross Blood Drive

The Family Counseling Center will be hosting a community blood drive on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The blood-drive comes at a time when healthcare systems are in desperate need of donations. To schedule an appointment for the January 25 blood drive or for others in 2023 scheduled at The Family Counseling Center, please use the link here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=FamilyCounselingCenter.

“We are astounded by the amazing community health partners who have scheduled events with The Family Counseling Center,” said Peter Lawrence, Deputy Executive Director at The Family Counseling Center. “Our Events Center was designed to be a hub of community activity, health, and education. The ability to have a central location in downtown Gloversville for outreach events such as the blood drives is a boon to the community as a whole. We look forward to offering more events such as these and working with more partners in the coming months.”

Michael Countryman, the organization’s Executive Director added, “The Family Counseling Center has been at the heart of the community for over 46 years. We are thrilled to continue to offer mental and behavioral health options to our neighbors through our programs and services. We are also thankful to our partners as we work together to build a healthy community.”

If you would like to keep up-to-date on similar events, please follow The Family Counseling Center on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FamilyCounselingFultonCounty/

The Family Counseling Center of Fulton County has been serving the community since 1976 and ensures a broad range of superior, quality, evidence-based, behavioral support and social services to the community. The Center is licensed by the New York State Office of Mental Health, providing services to children as young as five years old. For more information about the Family Counseling Center, its services, or how you can become a volunteer, please go to www.thefamilycounselingcenter.org.