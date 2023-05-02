Broadway Utica
HomeAnnouncementWorld Refugee Day 2023 celebration announced
Announcement

World Refugee Day 2023 celebration announced

Utica Phoenix Staff
By Utica Phoenix Staff
0
103

The Center (formerly the Mohawk Valley Resource Center for Refugees) invites the community to join us to celebrate World Refugee Day on Saturday June 3rd, 2023, from 12:00 to 4:00 PM at Hanna Park at Utica City Hall. An international holiday organized by the United Nations, World Refugee Day provides an opportunity to recognize and honor the courage and resilience of our refugee community. The World Refugee Day celebration will begin with a Citizenship Ceremony at 12pm, where 10 refugees and immigrants will be sworn in as new citizens. This ceremony will be followed by a wide range of activities for the whole family, including culturally diverse music and dance performances, as well as a puppet show and children’s crafts. The Utica Children’s Mobile Museum and Zoomobile will be present, as well as educational displays by the Utica Fire and Police Departments. There will also be food for purchase from a variety of local ethnic food
trucks, and traditional handicrafts for sale from local artisans. Entertainment and educational displays will provide insight into refugee resettlement, the refugee experience, and the
contributions refugees have made to the Utica community.
Businesses or community organizations interested in sponsoring or hosting a table at the event can register through the agency’s website: http://www.thecenterutica.org.
This event is free and open to the public.
Utica’s The Center is a non-profit organization that provides services to refugees, immigrants, and Limited English Proficient (LEP) individuals. The Center’s goal is to help individuals and families achieve independence and self-sufficiency in their new communities. Founded in 1981, The Center has resettled over 17,000 refugees in the Mohawk Valley.

Previous article
Family Counseling Center recognizes May as Mental Health Awareness Month
Next article
The Heat Beat: The music of Phoenix Radio and Beyond: Five facts about music and mental health
Utica Phoenix Staff
Utica Phoenix Staffhttp://www.uticaphoenix.net
The Utica Phoenix is a publication of For The Good, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) in Utica, NY. The Phoenix is an independent newsmagazine covering local news, state news, community events, and more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and also check out Utica Phoenix Radio at 95.5 FM/1550 AM, complete with Urban hits, morning talk shows, live DJs, and more.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img
spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Announcement

EMERGENCY !!! HISTORIC DOCUMENT in metal container lost $1000 REWARD...

charrislockwood - 0