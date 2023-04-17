Broadway Utica
HomeAnnouncementUtica temple celebrates Cambodian New Year
AnnouncementThis Month in Print

Utica temple celebrates Cambodian New Year

Utica Phoenix Staff
By Utica Phoenix Staff
0
164

By Punya Wijetunge 

Photos by Punya Wijetunge

The Cambodian community in Utica and the surrounding area, celebrated their twentieth New Year at the Utica  Sutikaran Temple on April 14-16.  

“The temple serves more than eighty families in and around Utica,” said the Chief Monk Chameun Kaorl.  

A variety of cultural and religious activities took place over the three-day celebration. These included music by a Cambodian band, Cambodian food stalls, and poojas, or prayers to the Buddha.

Ven. Karol said this year is the celebration of the year of Rabbit in the Chinese Zodiac calendar. The year of the Rabbit is a celebration of longevity, peace and prosperity.  

Rosi, a Senior at Proctor High, said she loved coming to the temple every year to celebrate the new year with her grandma and family. She said it gives her opportunity to reconnect with her cultural origins. Rosi explained that her grandma came to the US when the Cambodian genocide took place. She further added that the temple was a place for her to learn more about her Cambodian heritage, especially Cambodian music.  

Bunsan Lim, a seamstress by trade, a mother of four, and a grandmother of ten, loves coming and spending time in the temple. She said she is a regular patron at the temple. 

About two hundred Cambodians were a part of the celebration for 2023. While many live in and around Utica, some traveled to attend this important celebration. ￼

Previous article
Beware of “ghost jobs”
Next article
Family Counseling Center honors crime victims
Utica Phoenix Staff
Utica Phoenix Staffhttp://www.uticaphoenix.net
The Utica Phoenix is a publication of For The Good, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) in Utica, NY. The Phoenix is an independent newsmagazine covering local news, state news, community events, and more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and also check out Utica Phoenix Radio at 95.5 FM/1550 AM, complete with Urban hits, morning talk shows, live DJs, and more.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img
spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Announcement

H.A.R.P. Museum launches membership drive

Utica Phoenix Staff - 0