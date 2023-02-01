UTICA-ONEIDA COUNTY NAACP 2023 BLACK HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION

UTICA, NY — Join the Utica/Oneida County Branch of the NAACP as we come together to celebrate Black History Month 2023 at its annual Black History Month program hosted by the Oneida County History Center! This hybrid event will reflect the 2023 national theme, Black Resistance, which “is a call to everyone….to study the history of Black Americans’ responses to historic and ongoing oppression….and establish safe spaces where Black life can be sustained, fortified, and respected.” (https://asalh.org/black-history-themes/)

The program features a presentation by Ms. Robbie Dancy, Black History Moments presented by students from the Mohawk Valley Junior Frontiers and Utica University’s Young Scholars Liberty Partnership Program, and performances by Utica Royalties, the Metrolights, and 2022 Poet Laureate Tinashe Manguwa. Members of the NAACP will also share information about the organization and community announcements.

This year’s celebration takes place on Saturday, February 4, 2023, and begins at 1:00 p.m. in the Oneida County History Center at 1608 Genesee Street. The event is free and open to all, and refreshments will be served.

Members of the community are also welcomed to join the celebration via Zoom. Advanced registration is required to attend virtually and can be completed at https://www.oneidacountyhistory.org/programs.html. Registrants will receive a link and instruction on how to join this online event after registration is complete.

***************************************************************************

The Utica/Oneida County Branch NAACP is a Civil Rights advocacy organization. The mission of the NAACP is to achieve equity, political rights, and social inclusion by advancing policies and practices that expand human and civil rights, eliminate discrimination, and accelerate the well-being, education, and economic security of Black people and all persons of color.

The Oneida County History Center is a private 501(c) (3) not-for-profit educational institution dedicated to preserving the history, heritage, and culture of the Greater Mohawk Valley for present and future generations. Please contact the History Center at 315-735-3642 or visit the OCHC website (www.oneidacountyhistory.org) for additional information.