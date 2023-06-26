Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica announces Zoom only (online) service

Broadway Utica
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica has scheduled a service by Rev. Joe Cleveland. This service must be attended via Zoom. 

Rev. Joe Cleveland came to the area as a master’s degree student at Syracuse University. He founded the Folkus Project and staged concerts at May Memorial, where he first became exposed to Unitarian Universalism. After earning a degree from Andover Newton Theological School, he was called to serve UU Saratoga in 2014. With a passion for social justice, Rev. Joe enjoys using music to explore life’s questions and to create a deeper sense of community.

To attend:

Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica
Services Sunday 10:30 am at 10 Higby Road, Utica
and online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/368701920 
Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638 
More information at uuutica.org
