Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica announces May 14 service

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica has announced their May 14 service. 

 Reverend Karen Brammer will be speaking. The service description reads, “We celebrate and explore the Feminine Aspects of life. Mother’s Day began as a movement by women to advocate for peace. The feminine aspect – across many religions – encourages us to balance what are considered male aspects. Yet when we really pay attention, that binary does not have to be “the rule”.

To attend: 

Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica
Services Sunday 10:30 am at 10 Higby Road, Utica
and online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/368701920 
Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638 
More information at uuutica.org
Utica Phoenix Staff - 0