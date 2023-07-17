Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica announces July 23 service

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica will be offering a sermon titled “If Not Now, When?” by Freebo. The service is scheduled for July 23, 2023.

Our special guest Freebo will conduct the service. Music by Freebo and Alice Howe.

This special service will start at 10:00 a.m rather than the regular 10:30 a.m. start time.

To attend services:





Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica



Services Sunda y 10:30 am at 10 Higby Road, Utica

and online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/368701920

Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638

More information at uuutica.org