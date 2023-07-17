Broadway Utica
Released to Phoenix Media:

Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica announces July 23 service

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica will be offering a sermon titled “If Not Now, When?” by Freebo. The service is scheduled for July 23, 2023.
Our special guest Freebo will conduct the service. Music by Freebo and Alice Howe.

This special service will start at 10:00 a.m rather than the regular 10:30 a.m. start time. 

To attend services: 


Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica
Services Sunday 10:30 am at 10 Higby Road, Utica
and online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/368701920 
Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638 
More information at uuutica.org
Press releases, designated as "Released to Phoenix Media" are contributed content.

