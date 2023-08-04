The Mohawk Valley Regional Clean Energy Hub invites the community to learn about energy use at the Energy Zone

The Mohawk Valley Regional Clean Energy Hub (Mohawk Valley Hub) is your team of trusted,knowledgeable, community-based organizations from across the region and is a collaboration of Cornel Cooperative Extension of Oneida, Herkimer, Otsego, Fulton, Montgomery, and Schoharie County, in partnership with Mohawk Valley Economic Development District and Otsego County Conservation Association. The Mohawk Valley Hub is hosting an “Electrification Event” on Wednesday, August 9th at the NYPA Energy Zone, 35 Utica Zoo Way Utica, NY, from 4:30pm – 6:30pm. The event is free to all participants, and light refreshments and snacks will be provided. Please visit the following website to register for the event: CITY OF UTICA ELECTRIFICATION INFORMATIONAL WORSHOP — Mohawk Valley Energy Choices

Attendees will learn about state programs and financial incentives for electric vehicles, heating and cooling equipment for homes and businesses, upgrading electric panels and more. Please join us for a conversation on all things electric. This is a family friendly event, children are welcome.

New York State is embarking on a transition to an inclusive clean energy powered economy. All residents, businesses and communities across the State will have access to new opportunities to benefit from this transition including clean energy careers, home improvements, even rebates for businesses and personal transportation. But there’s a lot of information out there, and people may not know where to start. To help New Yorkers access and navigate these opportunities, NYSERDA created the Regional Clean Energy Hubs. Clean Energy Hubs connect people to the clean energy economy.

