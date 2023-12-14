Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
"The Journey – Shepherding God's People" Video Series brings the Christmas Message

“The Journey – Shepherding God’s People” Video Series brings the Christmas Message

By charrislockwood
Utica, NY – The message for December in the video series “The Journey – Shepherding
God’s People” is the Christmas message proclaiming the good news of the birth of Jesus
Christ. The video, and accompanying bible study tools are available at
http://www.TheJourneyVideo.com. The video series is funded by St. Joseph’s Pastoral Care
Inc. and is designed to reach people in their third chapter of life and anyone feeling
separated from their faith community, wherever they live, with inspirational ways of
encouraging and celebrating spiritual wellness.

This video series is aimed to bring people who are living in senior housing, assisted
living, skilled nursing and those who are finding it difficult to attend church services, a
sense that their faith community has not forgotten them. The viewer(s) will be able to
experience a time of worship with an exciting message, uplifting hymns, and centering
prayers. “During the period of Roman rule at the birth of Christ, the Jews’ expectation for
a liberator of the Jewish nation from foreign bondage (or messiah) became prominent.”
said Reverend Carol Jubenville, a Methodist Pastor and cohost of the video.

“The birth of the Christ child turned the world upside down.”, she concluded. Rev. Jubenville and Fr. John Buehler, a Roman Catholic priest, host the video as they review scripture and
discuss thoughtful ways in which you will be able to connect to your faith journey.

Included on the website are blogs and bible studies that coincide with each video
allowing for deeper understanding of the message and scriptures. The videos and other
content are available on the web site http://www.TheJourneyVideo.com. All content and videos
are offered at no charge and are copywritten.

Contact: Rev. Carol Jubenville – 315.796.8980
caroljubenville@gmail.com

