SUNY Poly Welcomes Sara Furlong as Director of University Marketing and Communications

UTICA, NY – Sara Furlong has joined SUNY Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly) as their new Director of University Marketing and Communications. Furlong brings more than 15 years of experience in higher education, ad agency, consulting, and industry settings to the role.

“Sara’s vast experience in higher education, where she has served in a number of different roles, will be a tremendous asset to SUNY Poly,” said Chief of Staff and Vice President for External Relations Wayne Westervelt. “Her diverse skillset and leadership in marketing and communications will be pivotal in advancing several key initiatives on campus and in elevating SUNY Poly’s brand in the Mohawk Valley, across New York State and beyond.”

“I am excited to join this outstanding team at a time of such great momentum for SUNY Poly,” said Furlong. “I look forward to playing a role in strengthening the visibility of the vibrant research and teaching happening here, as well as the impact SUNY Poly has on individual lives, for local industry, and in our community. I will be proud to lead and support this important work.”

For the past six and a half years, Furlong worked in advancement communication and marketing roles at Colgate University, most recently serving as Senior Associate Director of Annual Giving. While at Colgate, she developed strategies and managed multi-channel marketing campaigns to raise critical revenue and engage alumni, supporting the advancement division through major events like the college’s bicentennial, a rebrand, website redesign, the pandemic, and the launch of an ambitious $1 billion capital campaign. She was a key part of a team that achieved record- breaking fundraising and elevated the college’s brand.

Prior to her time at Colgate, Furlong was the content marketing manager of Microdrones, an international drone company, developing strategies for global messaging, public relations, print, web, search engine optimization, social media, and online events, managing an international project team. She also founded an independent consulting practice, partnering with several marketing firms and companies, in addition to working on numerous education projects for Herkimer County Community College, Munson, Pratt-Munson, and Trident University. Furlong earned a Master’s Degree in Political Science from Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, and her Bachelor’s Degree in History from Utica University. She can be reached at sara.furlong@sunypoly.edu.

