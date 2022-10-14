State: Gov. Hochul Announces Pay Increases for Nurse Positions Statewide

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a series of pay increases for nurse positions within New York State agencies to help improve recruitment and retention among the state’s healthcare workforce. The increases, which account for the rising complexity of nursing tasks and high credential requirements for nurses, will bring the starting salary of registered nurses working the day shift to nearly $90,000 upstate and $108,000 downstate when coupled with pay differentials. The pay increases will benefit approximately 6,500 New York State employees located across 15 state agencies.

“After more than two years on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19, New York nurses deserve more than our gratitude – they deserve fair and competitive pay,” Governor Hochul said. “These wage increases reflect our state’s commitment to supporting our healthcare workers and will help us retain and recruit the next generation of nurses to keep New Yorkers safe.”

New York State upgraded select nursing titles, with the upgrades representing an average pay increase of 4.5 percent per title. Registered Nurse titles will also now be hired at the midpoint of the salary range. In addition, registered nurse titles will receive an updated shift pay to include an increase of 7 percent of base pay for the evening shift (4:00pm to 12:00am) and an increase of 10 percent of base pay for the night shift (12:00am to 8:00 am).

These pay increases are in addition to increased geographic pay differentials for registered and licensed practical nurse titles enacted earlier this year. In July, registered nurse positions located in Mid-Hudson and downstate locations received a $35,000 geographic pay differential, an increase of 94 percent from the previous $18,000 differential. Registered nurse positions located in the rest of the state also received a $20,000 geographic pay differential, an increase of 67 percent from the previous $12,000 pay differential. In May, licensed practical nurse positions located in Mid-Hudson and downstate locations received a $13,000 geographic pay differential, an increase of 550 percent from the previous $2,000 differential and positions located in the rest of the state received a $4,000 geographic pay differential, an increase of 100 percent from the previous $2,000 differential.

The salary increase is expected to have the greatest impact at the following agencies, which currently have the largest number of eligible positions:

State University of New York – 3,381 employees

Office of Mental Health – 1, 663 employees

Office for People with Developmental Disabilities – 6 74 employees

Department of Corrections and Community Supervision – 518 employees

Department of Health – 371 employees

Office of Addiction Services and Supports – 1 20 employees

New York State Department of Civil Service Commissioner Timothy Hogues said, “New York State employs thousands of nurses, who provide critical services across our state agencies to protect the health and wellbeing of New Yorkers. By offering our nurses with these well-deserved pay increases, our partner agencies will be better positioned to retain these talented and dedicated employees. Under the leadership of Governor Hochul, the Department of Civil Service is working hard to implement changes to best support and retain our current public workforce and to ensure our compensation is competitive to attract the next generation of talent to public service careers.”

Public Employees Federation President Wayne Spence said, “PEF advocated for years on behalf of pay equity and title restructuring for nurses in our union. We are pleased that Governor Hochul and the Department of Civil Service have taken steps to increase salary grades and reward these dedicated public servants. At a time when we’ve all seen the importance of public health services, New York must continue to do everything it can to attract and retain nurses.”

These pay increases are part of Governor Hochul’s historic commitment and investments to restore the healthcare workforce and build the healthcare system of tomorrow. As part of the enacted FY 2023 Budget, Governor Hochul is investing more than $10 billion in healthcare, including more than $4 billion to support wages and bonuses for healthcare workers. This includes a $1.2 billion investment for healthcare and mental hygiene worker retention bonuses, with up to $3,000 bonuses going to full-time workers who remain in their positions for one year, and pro-rated bonuses for those working fewer hours.

New York State fosters an environment that encourages and supports the professional growth and career opportunities for nurses and employs thousands of Nurse Practitioners, Registered Nurses, and Licensed Practical Nurses in agencies located across the State.

Nurses employed in State government receive:

Comprehensive benefit package, including retirement benefits

A wide range of career mobility options

A broad selection of education, professional development, and training opportunities

Tuition reimbursement and tuition assistance

For more information on public service nursing careers, visit Nursing Careers in State Government.

To learn more about working for the State of New York and how to take the next step in pursuing a rewarding career in public service, please visit the Department of Civil Service website and follow the Department of Civil Service on Facebook, Twitter, and Link edIn .