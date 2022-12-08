Release: YWCA Salute to Outstanding Women Nomination Deadline Extended

UTICA, N.Y. (Dec. 7, 2022)—Nominations for YWCA Mohawk Valley’s (YWCA MV’s) ‘Salute to Outstanding Women’ awards have been extended by one week and will now close on Friday, December 16. To make your nomination, visit ywcamv.org/Salute.

“This is an exciting time of year for us, getting to hear about all the wonderful, outstanding women in our community,” says YWCA MV CEO Dianne Stancato. “We want to make sure everyone has more than enough time to recognize the women in their lives and we want to meet them all.”

Salute to Outstanding Women honors eight women from the Mohawk Valley who uplift and empower their community. One honoree is selected in each of eight unique categories:

employees of all levels in any profession, business, or industry; examples include accounting, construction, law, marketing, trade skills, etc. Education: teachers, administrators, community educators, coaches, mentors, professors, librarians, tutors, etc.

law enforcement, EMT, fire department, armed forces, social workers, non-profit employees, etc. Outstanding Youth: girls age 17 and under who deserve recognition for their volunteer work, school-related involvement, and/or academic achievements

an unsung heroine in the community whose efforts truly embody YWCA MV’s mission to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all STEAM: someone who works to promote Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and/or Math in any field

The honorees are selected by a panel of independent judges. They will be recognized at the Salute to Outstanding Women luncheon to be held on March 30, 2023 at Hart’s Hill Inn in Whitesboro, NY.

Nominees must be 18 years of age or older, live and/or work in Oneida or Herkimer counties, and must have demonstrated excellence and leadership in the workplace and/or community. Youth nominees must be 17 years of age or younger and live, work, or attend school in Oneida or Herkimer County. Nominees cannot be past Salute honorees, current YWCA MV board members, or current YWCA MV staff.

This celebration of local leaders has brought together dedicated women who from across the Mohawk Valley. Now numbering 273 members, the Salute Academy has served as a testament to YWCA MV’s mission since the first Salute ceremony in 1989.

Salute 2023 is presented by Bank of Utica.

All proceeds from Salute to Outstanding Women directly benefit YWCA MV’s 24-hour free and confidential domestic violence services, including emergency shelter, transitional housing programs, crisis hotlines, advocacy and accompaniment, and more.

YWCA MV is available for anyone experiencing domestic and/or sexual violence via our free and confidential 24-hour hotline services. Visit ywcamv.org/Chat to reach an advocate directly through our private, secure server. In Oneida County, call or text 315.797.7740 for domestic and sexual violence crisis services. In Herkimer County, call 315.866.4120 for child advocacy and adult sexual violence crisis services. For more information about YWCA MV, visit ywcamv.org.