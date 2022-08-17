Press Release: Story Hour at the History Center August 24th Celebrates Women’s Right to Vote

Utica, NY — Join the Oneida County History Center, Utica Public Library, and Utica-Rome League of Women Voters for history-themed Story Hour to celebrate Women’s Equality Day. The event will take place on Wednesday, August 24th at 10:30 AM at the History Center at 1608 Genesee St, Utica, NY 13502.

This holiday commemorates the adoption of the 19th Amendment that gave women in the US the right to vote! Kids will hear the story “Isabella: A Girl in Charge” to learn just how big a little girl can dream, and everyone will get the chance to cast ballots for various storybook characters, create an “I voted” ribbon, explore word searches and coloring pages, and more.

The Utica-Rome League of Women Voters joins the celebration to assist with activities and to share voter registration information with adults.

Families are encouraged to explore the “Kids Corner” of the museum before or after story-time.

“We are excited to partner with the Utica Public Library and the League of Women Voters to celebrate and spark a love for history, reading, and life-long learning,” said Rebecca McLain, Executive Director of the History Center. “The history-themed story hours are a fun way to introduce kids to our community’s rich heritage and culture.”