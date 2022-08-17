Press Release: American Red Cross Seeking Nominations for Real Heroes Celebration

SYRACUSE (August 17, 2022) — Do you know an individual, group, or organization who has performed heroic acts to help others in need or made a meaningful impact in the community this year?

The American Red Cross of Central and Northern New York is accepting nominations for this year’s Real Heroes Celebration being held on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at noon at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown.

The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Proceeds from the Real Heroes event – which has been a tradition since 1999 – support emergency services, preparedness and education programs, and the health and safety programs provided by your local Red Cross.

The Central and Northern New York Chapter serves communities in Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties.

For more information, or to nominate a hero, visit redcross.org/cnnyrealheroes

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org/eny or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on Twitter at @RedCrossENY.