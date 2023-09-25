Broadway Utica
Poet Laureate Performance Schedule

Natalie Williams
By Natalie Williams
Natalie M. Williams

Utica / Oneida County New York

POET LAUREATE UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

September 28, 2023

TRAMONTANE CAFÉ

7 pm – 9 pm

1105 Lincoln Ave.  Spoken Word Open Mic

$3 Cover Fee

https://www.facebook.com/TRAMONTANECAFE/

 

October 4, 2023

UPTOWN THEATER IMPROV COMEDY

2014 Genesse Street

7:30 pm.  Donation Requested

https://www.utcany.org/improv

 

October 5, 2023

UTICA COMEDY FESTIVAL

Kick-off – October 5

2014 Genesse Street

UPTOWN THEATER

Shows and Workshops

October 5-8, 2023

https://www.utcany.org/comedyfestival

https://www.utcany.org/tickets

 

Guest Appearances on Utica Phoenix Radio

95.5 FM have occurred on ‘The Hot Seat’ Show 

5 pm – 6 pm Monday through Thursday

https://stream.radio.co/s8cdb7071c/listen

Some of her Original Poetry can also be found at:

The “Poetry Corner” at

https://www.UticaPhoenix.net

