Broadway Utica
HomeAnnouncementPlayers of Utica presents horrible singing and great fun
Announcement

Players of Utica presents horrible singing and great fun

Utica Phoenix Staff
By Utica Phoenix Staff
0
100
Photo: Players of Utica

UTICA, N.Y:Players of Utica continues its 2022-2023 Season with the true story of “the worst singer in the world” in the witty comedy, Glorious! It’s the community theatre’s fourth show in its season focusing on comedy and music entertainment.

Directed by Art Felshaw and written by Peter Quilter, Glorious! tells the amazing true-life story of Florence Foster Jenkins who was labeled as the world’s worst singer but who nevertheless attracted enthusiastic audiences to her concerts. The setting is New York City in the mid-1940s where Florence practices and performs her unique brand of operatic singing to the outrage of her critics and the delight of her many fans.

With the exception of her cook (who speaks only Spanish), Florence is supported in her questionable avocation by her friends, her ever-patient pianist, and her devoted husband, St. Clair, who all recognize that despite her vocal shortcomings, Florence is able to win the hearts of the city’s rich and famous through her undying love of music.

This season continues Players of Utica’s long history of high-quality entertainment, being the oldest continually operating community theatre in New York State and one of the five oldest in the entire U.S. — a distinction that our area can be very proud of.

 

Performances for Glorious!:

Fridays, March 24 and 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturdays, March 25 and April 1 at 2:00 p.m. (new Saturday times)

Sundays, March 26 and April 2 at 2:00 p.m.

 

Cast:

Denise Morganti, Steve Maggio, Carl DeFranco, Sharon Rankins-Burd, Deborah Martin, and Kaysey Hinkle.

 

The wearing of masks in the theatre is optional. Tickets can be purchased online at playersofutica.org or by calling 315-724-7624.

About Players of Utica

Players of Utica is a non-profit community theatre that has been continuously producing shows since 1907. We have engaged over 1 million individuals with affordable, first-class community theatre. Players of Utica is an equal-opportunity organization. For more information, and to support or participate, visit www.playersofutica.org, follow us on Instagram @playersofuticany, Twitter @UticaPlayers or “like” us on Facebook.

Previous article
Mohawk Valley native to release second film in theaters nationwide on March 17
Utica Phoenix Staff
Utica Phoenix Staffhttp://www.uticaphoenix.net
The Utica Phoenix is a publication of For The Good, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) in Utica, NY. The Phoenix is an independent newsmagazine covering local news, state news, community events, and more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and also check out Utica Phoenix Radio at 95.5 FM/1550 AM, complete with Urban hits, morning talk shows, live DJs, and more.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img
spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Announcement

Mohawk Valley native to release second film in theaters...

Utica Phoenix Staff - 0