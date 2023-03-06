Players of Utica presents horrible singing and great fun

UTICA, N.Y:Players of Utica continues its 2022-2023 Season with the true story of “the worst singer in the world” in the witty comedy, Glorious! It’s the community theatre’s fourth show in its season focusing on comedy and music entertainment.

Directed by Art Felshaw and written by Peter Quilter, Glorious! tells the amazing true-life story of Florence Foster Jenkins who was labeled as the world’s worst singer but who nevertheless attracted enthusiastic audiences to her concerts. The setting is New York City in the mid-1940s where Florence practices and performs her unique brand of operatic singing to the outrage of her critics and the delight of her many fans.

With the exception of her cook (who speaks only Spanish), Florence is supported in her questionable avocation by her friends, her ever-patient pianist, and her devoted husband, St. Clair, who all recognize that despite her vocal shortcomings, Florence is able to win the hearts of the city’s rich and famous through her undying love of music.

This season continues Players of Utica’s long history of high-quality entertainment, being the oldest continually operating community theatre in New York State and one of the five oldest in the entire U.S. — a distinction that our area can be very proud of.

Performances for Glorious!:

Fridays, March 24 and 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturdays, March 25 and April 1 at 2:00 p.m. (new Saturday times)

Sundays, March 26 and April 2 at 2:00 p.m.

Cast:

Denise Morganti, Steve Maggio, Carl DeFranco, Sharon Rankins-Burd, Deborah Martin, and Kaysey Hinkle.

The wearing of masks in the theatre is optional. Tickets can be purchased online at playersofutica.org or by calling 315-724-7624.

About Players of Utica

Players of Utica is a non-profit community theatre that has been continuously producing shows since 1907. We have engaged over 1 million individuals with affordable, first-class community theatre. Players of Utica is an equal-opportunity organization. For more information, and to support or participate, visit www.playersofutica.org, follow us on Instagram @playersofuticany, Twitter @UticaPlayers or “like” us on Facebook.