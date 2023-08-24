Personnel needed to act as basic role-players / actors for one day

Actors can earn $200 for their day of work

Rome- NY- Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) is conducting

research at Griffiss Business & Technology Park, Rome, NY; needing hundreds of

personnel to act as basic role-players / actors for ONE day between September 14th-19th. The pay is $200 for the day.

Participation involves performing activities and following directions from research staff

while still and video image data are captured from several locations. Basically, walking

around designated areas, in certain patterns, and making certain types of movements.

Otherwise, there are no real physical requirements. Participants will also have a lot of

downtime throughout the day to sit and relax in between collection sessions. Wear

casual attire but bring a second set of clothing to potentially assist with more data

collection efforts, thus proving the computer cameras more diverse view. This is the

second year IARPA has hosted a data collection.

The intent is simply to teach computer systems how to recognize certain types of body

language and movements.

Please note that participants are ONLY allowed to work one day throughout the duration

of the program (we need different individuals every day in order to hit our program’s

goal). Additionally, we can only have 40 returning personnel from last year, thus it will

have to be first come first serve. All others need to be new personnel, who did not participate last year.

The hours will be 8:00 am – 5:00 pm, including breaks, with a daily rate of $200.00.

Selected personnel will be paid at the end of their day's work.

PERSONNEL REQUIREMENTS:

 Ages 18-65

 English speaking

 Able to follow general directions

 Can move around with ease/no major physical limitations

 Has reliable transportation to/from Rome Airport on event days

Information and Registration can be found at https://www.oneidacountytourism.com/griffissbtp/

or by joining Visit Oneida Casting Calls Facebook Group.