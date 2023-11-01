On Point for College Utica 2023 New Office Grand Opening and Virtual Celebration Watch Party

On Point for College provides students with comprehensive services that help them overcome barriers to empower their success and fulfill their potential. On Point for College changes lives through college, certificate programs, apprenticeships and other pathways that helps students fulfill their career dreams.

The organization is dedicated to developing programs and cultivating relationships to change the lives of traditional and non-traditional, 17- to 29-year-old students by breaking down barriers through access to training, college and careers for success in life. On Point for College works with students from application to graduation and beyond, making higher education accessible to youth who have the desire and the will, but who feel college and other post-secondary opportunities are out of reach due to economic, academic and other barriers.

On Point for College Utica has been honoring star students and partners since 2013. We have helped more than 2000 first-generation Utica area adults overcome obstacles to their success. Over 800 students have already graduated with the help of On Point for College in the Utica Region with several hundred more currently in schools. To celebrate these successes the new grand opening office reception will be from 5:00-5:30 pm and the Celebration Premier Watch Party will be 5:30-6:00 pm with further social networking will be from 6:00-6:30 pm. The link to the 2023 On Point for College Utica Adirondack Bank Celebration will be: onpointforcollege.org/celebration. There will be free admission and complimentary refreshments.

Awards will be given to the following honorees:

The On Point for College Campus Angel Award is given to an individual at a college or university who has gone above and beyond to help On Point’s first-generation, lower-income students overcome challenges and empower their success. For ongoing student support, the 2023 On Point for College Utica Campus Angel Award will be presented to MVCC Director of Opportunity Programs Salina Billins.

On Point for College Utica’s Foundation of Hope Awards are given to organizations and individuals who have effectively partnered to positively help change our students lives and communities. The On Point for College Foundation of Hope Award will be presented to John and Jackie Romano of the Fountainhead Group in recognition of their wonderful work and partnership with On Point and our students.

The On Point Make a Difference Award is given to an individual whose work with On Point has made a difference in the lives of On Point students. This year’s recipient is Frank DuRoss who has been on the On Point for College board, chaired the Utica Steering Committee and helped countless On Point and other students through his work at MVCC. The second awardee is On Point for College graduate Giovanni Harvey who co-founded the New York State Educational Opportunity Program Student Ambassadors. He was elected SUNY Poly Student President and has connected dozens of students with On Point services to forward their educational dreams.

The On Point for College Utica Dream Maker Award is given to organizations and individual leaders who, through their leadership, investments and collaboration, have helped make the educational and career dreams of our students come true. This year’s recipient has provided steadfast support for On Point for College programs, student internships and jobs, demonstrating their priority to make student dreams a reality. This year’s Dream Maker award is given to Syracuse Orthopedic Specialist Chief Executive Officer Michael Humphrey and the Humphrey family. They have been champions for our On Point for College students helping make a better future for On Point students and the region possible.

The On Point for Jobs Award is given to individuals and organizations that have forward the career aspirations of students by connecting students with great area jobs. This year’s recipient is given to the Manufacturers Association of Central New York and the MACNY Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer Michael Frame. Mike Frame has been a great champion for On Point for College and students both in his role at MACNY, SUNY Poly and other leadership roles.

You can become a supporter of On Point for College, and help future students succeed:

Supporter levels:

$65 College Admission Supporter

$100 Internet Access Supporter

$250 Textbooks Supporter

$500 Student Laptop Supporter