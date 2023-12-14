NAACP 40th Annual Tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The annual Dr. King Tribute will be held on Monday January 15th , at the St. Paul’s

Baptist Church 219 Leah Street, Utica. The Tribute March will kickoff in front of

the church at 6:30. The program will begin in the church at 7:00 p.m.

The annual King holiday observance is a time that we celebrate, commemorate

and honor the life, legacy and impact of Dr. King. The march and program gives

citizens of the community the unique opportunity to learn and unite in

celebration of Dr. King’s groundbreaking work.

As we witness nations around the world continue to struggle under the weight of

violence, hate and poverty, todays, social, political and economic landscape

reveals the urgent necessity of Dr. King’s philosophy and methodology of non-

violence, as a sustainable solution to injustice and violence in our world.

The program is free and open to the public, refreshments will be served.

Contact: Edward Jackson @ 315 724 2502/315 922 0482/jacked075@gmail.com

Share this: Facebook

X

