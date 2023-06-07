MVCC to offer free GenCyber Summer Camps

Mohawk Valley Community College will once again host free GenCyber Summer Camps for high school students in the Mohawk Valley, funded by the National Security Agency. These award-winning summer camps are designed to introduce local high school students to the rapidly growing field of cybersecurity through fun and engaging activities and projects.

This is the seventh year that MVCC’s GenCyber camps have been funded by the NSA. The College is the only school in the country that has been granted that honor for seven years.

The Beginner Camp will run 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, July 10-14, and provide hands-on activities and laboratory exercises to introduce students to the cybersecurity field. This camp is designed for students entering grades nine through 12 who are interested in exploring the field of cybersecurity.

The Advanced Camp, which will run 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, July 17-21, is designed for students in grades nine through 12 who are already familiar with cybersecurity.

Both camps will take place on the Utica campus, in the College’s Cybersecurity labs. MVCC’s Cybersecurity associate degree and one-year certificate have been designated by the NSA as a Center of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity (CAE). For more information on MVCC’s degree programs, go to mvcc.edu/cyberlab

Seats for both camps are very limited, so apply today at www.mvcc.edu/gencyber. For more information, email Coordinator of Cybersecurity Initiatives, Steve Cook at scook@mvcc.edu.