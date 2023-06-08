Broadway Utica
Announcement

Boilermaker awards Ted Petrillo Scholarships to four local runners

By Utica Phoenix Staff
The Boilermaker Road Race presented the Ted Petrillo Scholarships Thursday morning, June 8, at a breakfast and ceremony to four graduating high school runners. Scholarships were presented to one male and one female runner for Outstanding Achievement in Distance Running and one male and one female runner for Outstanding Commitment in Distance Running. Each scholarship is worth $1,500.

This year’s recipients also received a free race registration for the 2023 Boilermaker 15K presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. The 2023 recipients for Outstanding Achievement in Distance Running are Marlo Townsend of Rome Free Academy and Kole Owens from Sauquoit Valley Central School. Gabriella Raspante from New Hartford Central School and Benjamin Bellinger from Vernon Verona Sherrill Central School are being honored for their Outstanding Commitment in Distance Running.

The scholarships are posthumously named for Ted Petrillo, a long-time Boilermaker volunteer and 2017 recipient of the Peter DeStefano Volunteer of the Year Award. The Boilermaker Scholarship Program is organized by long-time volunteer Phyllis Petrillo.

