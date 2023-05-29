Broadway Utica
HomeAnnouncementMVCC to host information sessions on evening degree programs
Announcement

MVCC to host information sessions on evening degree programs

Utica Phoenix Staff
By Utica Phoenix Staff
0
78
MVCC
MVCC Utica Campus.

Mohawk Valley Community College will host several information sessions for its evening degree programs in Business, designed to help students earn an associate degree in just over two years while balancing a career, family, and other responsibilities.

MVCC’s evening degree programs in Business Administration and Business Analytics use a cohort learning model, a collaborative learning style in which students with shared goals progress through their education together. The format is designed to be accessible and flexible: Students can choose to study on campus or online, focusing on one course at a time in five-week intervals. Classes are offered in a convenient fixed schedule throughout the program.

 

Information sessions will provide an overview of the programs, including admissions requirements, career and transfer opportunities, support services, and how to pay for college. The session schedule is as follows:

 

On-Campus Session:

  • Tuesday, May 30: Noon at MVCC’s Utica Campus

Virtual Sessions:

  • Thursday, June 1: 6:30 p.m.
  • Monday, June 5: 6:30 p.m.

To register for a session, visit https://admissions.mvcc.edu/portal/infosessions. For more information, contact the MVCC Admissions Office at 315-792-5354 or admissions@mvcc.edu.

 

-www.mvcc.edu-

 

Previous article
Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica releases statement on asylum seekers
Next article
Item sought by Knights Templar found and returned
Utica Phoenix Staff
Utica Phoenix Staffhttp://www.uticaphoenix.net
The Utica Phoenix is a publication of For The Good, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) in Utica, NY. The Phoenix is an independent newsmagazine covering local news, state news, community events, and more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and also check out Utica Phoenix Radio at 95.5 FM/1550 AM, complete with Urban hits, morning talk shows, live DJs, and more.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img
spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Announcement

Item sought by Knights Templar found and returned

Utica Phoenix Staff - 0