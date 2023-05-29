MVCC to host information sessions on evening degree programs

Mohawk Valley Community College will host several information sessions for its evening degree programs in Business, designed to help students earn an associate degree in just over two years while balancing a career, family, and other responsibilities.

MVCC’s evening degree programs in Business Administration and Business Analytics use a cohort learning model, a collaborative learning style in which students with shared goals progress through their education together. The format is designed to be accessible and flexible: Students can choose to study on campus or online, focusing on one course at a time in five-week intervals. Classes are offered in a convenient fixed schedule throughout the program.

Information sessions will provide an overview of the programs, including admissions requirements, career and transfer opportunities, support services, and how to pay for college. The session schedule is as follows:

On-Campus Session:

Tuesday, May 30: Noon at MVCC’s Utica Campus

Virtual Sessions:

Thursday, June 1: 6:30 p.m.

Monday, June 5: 6:30 p.m.

To register for a session, visit https://admissions.mvcc.edu/portal/infosessions. For more information, contact the MVCC Admissions Office at 315-792-5354 or admissions@mvcc.edu.

