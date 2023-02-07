MVCC Cultural Series to host showing of ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ for local families

The Mohawk Valley Community College Cultural Series will show the film “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” as part of its Family Fun Series on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The film, which follows the adventures of Puss in Boots as he sets out on an epic journey to find the mystical Last Wish to restore his nine lives, will be shown at noon in Schafer Theater, Wilcox Hall, in Utica, and in Festine Auditorium, Plumley Complex, in Rome. The movie will be followed by themed activities and snacks. Admission is $5 general, $2 for MVCC employees and children younger than 12, and free for MVCC students. For ticket information, visit www.mvcc.edu/tickets.

The MVCC Cultural Series is brought to you by MVCC’s Cultural Events Council, in collaboration with MVCC’s Program Board, with significant support from the Student Activity Fee. For more information about the Cultural Series, visit www.mvcc.edu/culture.

Mohawk Valley Community College, established in 1946, is New York State’s first community college with a mission to provide accessible, high-quality educational opportunities for everyone. As the community’s college, MVCC is committed to student success through partnerships, transfer and career pathways, and personal enrichment. With campuses in Utica and Rome, MVCC is the region’s primary provider of college education, offering 90 degree and certificate options for its enrollment of 6,000 full- and part-time students. MVCC also serves an additional 6,000 people through its corporate and community education programs, and its campuses welcome more than 50,000 people annually for community events. To learn more about MVCC and its programs, visit www.mvcc.edu.