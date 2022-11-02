Local: Utica Zoo Hosts Pokémon GO Community Day November 5th

UTICA – On Saturday November 5, from 10 am – 4:30 pm the Utica Zoo will be celebrating another Pokémon GO Community Day. Anyone can participate with a phone and the Pokémon GO app.

All around the Utica Zoo, there will be “in game” Pokémon Gyms and PokeStops. During the event, the zoo will be activating “lures”, allowing visitors to catch even more cool creatures. The featured Pokémon for this upcoming Community Day will be Dratini!

For those who don’t play Pokémon GO, there will still be activities throughout the Zoo to participate in including:

Pokémon themed scavenger hunt throughout the zoo.

Education booth that will feature information on reptiles and amphibians.

Each visitor will get their own collectible “Utica Zoo Animal Conservation Card”.

Pokémon GO is an interactive game that allows users to go around their neighborhood, catching different types of Pokémon on their phone. Users can compete with their friends to “Catch Em’ All”, or see what new species they can find around their town. No matter what, it’s a great way to get outside and enjoy your community.

The Zoo is open daily, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 363 days a year.

The Utica Zoo creates unique experiences and promotes public appreciation of wildlife through education, conservation, and recreation and is home to over 200 exotic and domestic animals, welcoming over 100,000 visitors annually.

For more information on this, and all things Utica Zoo, visit UticaZoo.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @UticaZoo.