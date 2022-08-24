Broadway Utica
Local News: Francis Conole (D), Brandon Williams (R) Win NY-22 Primary Election

In the NY-22 Congressional Primary Election contest yesterday, Francis Conole won the Democratic primary and Brandon Williams won the Republican Primary. 

According to The New York Times, in the Democratic race, Francis Conole received 10,644 votes, Sarah Klee Hood received 9,562, Sam Roberts received 3,543, and Chol Majok received 3,186. In the Republican race, Brandon Williams received 14,129 votes and Steve Wells received 10,351. 

Conole and Williams will square off for the NY-22 Congressional seat, which encompasses all of Onondaga, Oneida, and Madison counties, and part of the Village of Cleveland in Oswego County (localsyr.com).

The general election will be on November 8th, and early voting begins on October 29th. Conole and Williams will be facing off to take over the seat vacated by Rep. John Katko (R-NY), who is retiring. 

