Local: MVCC Graphic Design Students Create Logos for the City of Utica

UTICA—Students in Mohawk Valley Community College’s Graphic Design degree program were asked by the City of Utica to create branding for the Youth Bureau and the new Utica Proud initiative.

Utica Media Commissioner Paul Buckley chose the MVCC Graphic Design program to work on the branding project based on its history of producing professional quality graphics, including the “Utica starts with YOU” logo.

MVCC Associate Professor Scott Selden said, “Our program continues to work closely with representatives of the city to produce quality work and give real-world experience to the students.”

Second-year students in Selden’s Graphic Design 3 course worked on the logos during the fall semester. The City of Utica commissioned two logos to be designed:

A Utica Youth Bureau logo, which will be utilized in branding for local adolescent opportunities to participate in sports such as tennis, golf and basketball. Four designs were chosen, and will be used for different purposes by the Youth Bureau. The four logos were designed by MVCC students Adam Naresky, Kendra Barajas, Taylor Smith, and Chad Garnsen.

A “Utica Proud” logo, which will work in unison with the existing Utica Proud (UP) branding to create and enhance pride in the city. Students are still working on this project, and winners will be announced in the spring.

The students whose logos were chosen will receive recognition in an upcoming episode of “Utica City Limits,” a locally produced show that highlights issues in the city and surrounding areas.

