Local: Hamilton College Announces New Dean of Admission

Clinton, NY – After an extensive national search, Hamilton College Vice President for Enrollment Management Monica Inzer announced that John T. McLaughlin will join Hamilton as dean of admission and associate vice president, effective Jan. 3. McLaughlin will join Hamilton from the University of Pennsylvania where he serves as vice dean and director of admissions.

Reporting directly to Inzer, McLaughlin will be responsible for overseeing Hamilton’s admission strategy, managing all aspects of recruitment and selection, and sustaining and improving upon recent successes the college has achieved in removing barriers and attracting record numbers of talented and diverse students from across the globe.

“John brings a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion as well as an exceptional mix of experience in highly selective admission, strategic thinking, data informed analysis and planning, and day to day management and staff development,” said Inzer. “I am confident that his skills will only complement and bolster an already strong admission team, and am looking forward to the positive impact he will have on Hamilton.”

At the University of Pennsylvania, McLaughlin previously served as interim dean of admissions in addition to his responsibilities as vice dean, director of admissions. Prior to his time at Penn, he served as a senior research associate for the Consortium on Financing Higher Education (COFHE). McLaughlin holds an Ed.D. in higher education from Harvard Graduate School of Education, an M.Sc. in higher education from the University of Oxford, and a B.A. from Penn.

“I’m impressed by the closeness of the community [at Hamilton] and the spirit of intellectual curiosity that permeates the campus,” McLaughlin said. “It’s a privilege to help shape the Hamilton community, and I look forward to what we can accomplish together!”