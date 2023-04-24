Johnson Park Center announces free food giveaways for April 24 and 25

Utica, NY.: The JPC Drive-Thru (Cars/Vehicles Only) Free Food Giveaway for disadvantaged families, seniors, and single individuals will be around JPC Sites in the 1400 Block of West Street, Utica, New York 13501 “Rain or Shine” on Monday, April 24, 2023, from 2 pm to 6:30 pm. Food given to the community will be fish sticks, pot pies, pizza meals, ham & cheese croissants, eggs, string cheese, rice, tortillas, spaghetti, assorted vegetables, sweet corn, green beans, orange juice, bread, etc., and COVID Tests.

The JPC Food Pantry is the only designated Food Pantry open in the late afternoon & evening hours. Therefore, y you can live in Utica, Rome, the Mohawk Valley, and other surrounding areas. Please contact your friends/family on social media, text, email, or call them to come to the Free Food Giveaway on Mon, April 24, or Tue, April 25, to receive the free Food.

We are having the JPC Annual Low Income Recertification and Identification Verification. If you still need to recertify, please bring the Identification (ID) of all people in your household. Acceptable Government Issue IDs include a Birth Certificate, NYS Driver’s License, NYS Photo ID, Social Security Card, NYS Benefit Card, and Prison Photo ID.

New-Starti on the corner of Leah and 1300 block of West Streets, cars/vehicles will line up at the registration station. The Registration Personnel wearing facemasks will check that all Food Consumers’ JPC Food Pantry Cards (JPCFPC) and be scanned if current; you will go to the next station to sign in and proceed to the various station. If you pick up your JPCFPC, the Registration Personnel may ask for your name to print your name. They will check all processed cards each time you come to the Food Pantry until they have them with the processed JPCFPC. The Registration Personnel will give you your JPCFPC.

Suppose you have lost your JPC, or need to update your Intake Application database base, or you make an initial Intake application. In that case, the Registration Personnel will direct you to the Intake Staton. The Intake Personnel will place the number of households represented in each car on its windshield. Then you will go to each Food Station, where volunteers will put the Food and gift in your car/vehicle.

If you do not have a car/vehicle, please come to the JPC Food Pantry Walkers Free Food Giveaway on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, between 3 pm to 6 pm in the 1400 Block of West Street, Utica, New York 13501 “Rain or Shine.”

Please join us as we need additional sponsors, donors, volunteers, and media to make long-term commitments to fight hunger and food insecurity. You are unique t all currently making investments and partnering with JPC. We are so grateful l and appreciate your dedication to serving families, children, and single individuals in need. Thank you, Food Bank of Central New York (FBCNY); the Compassion Coalition; the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP), CASA Imports, Candella’s Farm & Greenhouses, and the Mohawk Street Hannaford; the Rowan Group Inc, Cintas, Utica City School District. Crow Risk Management/Workforce Development, Berkshire Bank Foundation, Utica Roadrunners, Inc., Walmart, The Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, Adirondack Bank, STB Enterprises Inc., Apex Document Solutions, JetNet, LLC, Excellus Health Plan, Inc., The Benevity Community Impact Fund; The Bank of Utica, First Source Federal Credit Union; the Community Foundation of Herkimer & Oneida Counties; the United Way of the Mohawk Valley; Utica National Foundation Group, Capraro Technologies, Inc. (CTI), the Friends of Johnson Park Center Education Fund, “M&T Bank/Partners Charitable Fund, the Andy Mazloon Fund, all are Donor-Advised Funds at the Community Foundation of Herkimer & Oneida Counties;” the Key Bank, Stericycle Inc., Hospice & Palliative Care; MVP Health Plan; the Oneida County Youth Bureau, Utica City Church, First Baptist Church, JCTOD Church & Seed o Hope. We received monetary and Food donations from various donors, businesses, organizations, and individual supporters; the Oneida County Youth Employment Program; our Fantastic Volunteers, JPC/JPA Staff & Shelter Program Participants, JPC Facebook Encouragers and Supporters; and Media Coverage from WKTV, WUTR, Spectrum News, the Utica Phoenix, the Observer-Dispatch, Rome Sentinel, 96.1 The Eagle, Bug Country 99.7 & 101.1, Talk of the Town 100.7, and American Town Utica.

Thank you for your continued support & Join Positive Change at Johnson Park Center (JPC).