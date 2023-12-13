Indium Corporation’s Steve Foster Promoted to Associate Director

Indium Corporation is excited to announce the promotion of Steve Foster to the role of Associate Director.

In this position, he maintains responsibility for implementing operational strategies to ensure that plant operations meet or exceed Indium Corporation’s goals and objectives.

Foster builds, leads, and manages the plant management teams at two of the company’s North American facilities. He ensures that the facilities are operating safely and in compliance with all applicable federal, state, and local regulations.

“Over the last four years, our operations have grown steadily under Steve’s leadership. Despite the uncertainty of a global pandemic and volatile market, he implemented global best practices and helped drive productivity improvements,” said Brian Reid, Vice President Global Relations. “As we look to the future, we know that our teams and business will benefit from Steve’s strategic vision, innovative thinking, and commitment to success.”

Foster joined Indium Corporation in 2000 and was instrumental in the creation and installation of Indium Corporation’s IATF16949-certified Business Management System. He took on the role of Plant Manager in 2019 and Senior Manager Manufacturing Operations in 2022. He earned his bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from the State University of New York Polytechnic Institute. Foster is an Exemplar Global Trained Auditor for ISO9001 and IATF16949. In addition, he has earned his Six Sigma Brown Belt certification.

About Indium Corporation

Indium Corporation® is a premier materials refiner, smelter, manufacturer, and supplier to the global electronics, semiconductor, thin-film, and thermal management markets. Products include solders and fluxes; brazes; thermal interface materials; sputtering targets; indium, gallium, germanium, and tin metals and inorganic compounds; and NanoFoil®. Founded in 1934, the company has global technical support and factories located in China, Germany, India, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the U.S.

For more information about Indium Corporation, visit www.indium.com or email jhuang@indium.com. You can also follow our experts, From One Engineer To Another® (#FOETA), at www.linkedin.com/company/ indium-corporation/ .

