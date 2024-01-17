Honoring the Living Legacy of Black Military Heroes, Past and Present – A Salute to All Veteran Contributions during Black History Month”

American Legion’s first African American appointed Auxiliary Chaplain, Oare´Beyah, in partnership with organizers, announces a special event in honor of Black veterans, both living and deceased, on Saturday, February 3, 2024.

The event is a heartfelt tribute to the service, valor, and unwavering commitment of Black veterans in safeguarding our nation’s principles and freedoms. It seeks to honor their sacrifices, acknowledging the resilience and dedication displayed while defending our country.

The commemoration serves as a testament to the courage and sacrifices of these individuals who have dutifully served our nation across various military branches. Through this event, the aim is to express profound gratitude and respect for their selfless dedication in preserving our country’s ideals.

“We owe an immense debt of gratitude to the Black veterans who have valiantly served our country,” said Oare´Beyah. “This event is our way of recognizing their unwavering commitment and honoring their sacrifices made to protect our nation and its freedoms.”

As part of the commemorative event, a ceremony will commence at Raymour and Flanigan, located at 5084 Commercial Drive, Yorkville, New York, starting at 11:00 AM sharp. The tribute ceremony seeks to pay homage to these brave individuals who have fearlessly defended our nation.

Additionally, a memorial wall display will be featured at the Carol L. Crooms Cultural Center, located at 1105 Park Avenue, from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM on the same day. The memorial wall will stand as a symbol of respect and remembrance, allowing the community to honor and reflect on the contributions and sacrifices of Black veterans.

The event is open to the public, inviting all community members to join in honoring the courage and unwavering dedication of Black veterans.

For more information or to inquire about recognizing a Black veteran, please contact oarebeyah@icloud.com

