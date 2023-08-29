Broadway Utica
HomeNewsHamilton College presents Billy Childs Quartet September 9
NewsReleased to Phoenix Media:

Hamilton College presents Billy Childs Quartet September 9

Press Release
By Press Release
0
67

Clinton, NY – Hamilton College Performing Arts opens the fall series with the Billy Childs Quartet on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 pm in Wellin Hall, Schambach Center.

Five-time Grammy winner Billy Childs is one of the most critically acclaimed pianists in contemporary jazz and among America’s most awarded and commissioned modern classical composers. A native of Los Angeles, Childs grew up immersed in jazz, classical, and popular music influences. A prodigious talent at the piano earned him public performances by age six, and at 16 he was admitted to the USC Community School of the Performing Arts, going on to earn a Bachelor of Music degree in composition. 

 

Childs will perform at Hamilton College with special guests Sean Jones (trumpet), Hans Glawischinig (bass), and Ari Hoeing (drums) who are on tour in support of their latest release Winds of Change.

 

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for senior citizens, and $5 for students. For more information, call the box office at (315) 859-4331 or visit www.hamilton.edu/performingarts.  This performance is funded in part by a grant from the Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation’s Jazz Touring Network.

Previous article
Oneida County Freedom Trail introduces Underground Railroad walking tour
Next article
Oneida County raises awareness for National Child Support Month
Press Release
Press Release
Press releases, designated as "Released to Phoenix Media" are contributed content. These articles have been released to the media by the organization, business, or individual who wrote and provided them. They were not researched or written by the staff of Phoenix Media. We would like to thank our valued community member for contributing this article.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Poetry Corner

Poetry Corner: Just Get it Done – A POEM

Natalie M. Williams - 0