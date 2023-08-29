Hamilton College presents Billy Childs Quartet September 9

Clinton, NY – Hamilton College Performing Arts opens the fall series with the Billy Childs Quartet on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 pm in Wellin Hall, Schambach Center.

Five-time Grammy winner Billy Childs is one of the most critically acclaimed pianists in contemporary jazz and among America’s most awarded and commissioned modern classical composers. A native of Los Angeles, Childs grew up immersed in jazz, classical, and popular music influences. A prodigious talent at the piano earned him public performances by age six, and at 16 he was admitted to the USC Community School of the Performing Arts, going on to earn a Bachelor of Music degree in composition.

Childs will perform at Hamilton College with special guests Sean Jones (trumpet), Hans Glawischinig (bass), and Ari Hoeing (drums) who are on tour in support of their latest release Winds of Change.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for senior citizens, and $5 for students. For more information, call the box office at (315) 859-4331 or visit www.hamilton.edu/performingarts. This performance is funded in part by a grant from the Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation’s Jazz Touring Network.