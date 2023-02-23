Hamilton College Department of Music presents orchestra and choir on March 5

Clinton, NY: Hamilton College Department of Music presents concerts by the Hamilton College Orchestra and Hamilton College Choir, both on Sunday, March 5 in Wellin Hall, Schambach Center.

The orchestra presents their annual Brainstorm! concert at 2 pm followed by the Choir in their Spring Break Tour Send-Off Concert at 4 pm.

Conducted by Heather Buchman, the HCO presents the music of Paris at the turn of the 20 th century. Utilizing the new organ in Wellin Hall, the orchestra will look at the most celebrated piece for organ and orchestra, Camille Saint-Saën’s Symphony No. 3, the Organ Symphony, with guest organist Dominic Fiacco. Also on the program is Lili Boulanger’s D’un Matin de Printemps (Of a Spring Morning), composed shortly before her death at age 24.

Following the orchestra, the Hamilton College Choir, conducted by Charlotte Botha, presents the send-off concert of their spring break tour. Returning to the tradition of touring over spring break, the College Choir will visit North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, and West Virginia.

Both concerts are free and open to the public. For more information call the box office at (315) 859-4331 or visit http://www.hamilton.edu/performingarts.

