Governor Hochul updates New Yorkers on state’s progress combatting Covid-19

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19 and outlined basic steps they can take to protect against the spread of viral respiratory infections that become more common in the winter season.

“I urge all New Yorkers to remain vigilant and continue to use all available tools to keep themselves, their loved ones and their communities safe and healthy,” Governor Hochul said. “Be sure to stay up to date on vaccine doses, and test before gatherings or travel. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options.”

Governor Hochul is urging New Yorkers to take common prevention measures — like staying up to date on vaccines and practicing proper hygiene — to protect from Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), the flu and COVID-19 and reduce the patient burden on local hospitals. The Governor reiterated these basic steps when she updated New Yorkers on the state’s winter health preparedness efforts last month.

Recently, the New York State Department of Health announced that the XBB.1.5. variant is now the most dominant strain in New York, accounting for more than 50 percent of COVID-19 infections statewide. Emerging at a time when both COVID-19 and flu cases remain high, early data indicates that XBB.1.5. is more transmissible than other circulating variants, though there is not yet clear evidence of significant changes to virulence or severity of disease.

The New York State Department of Health’s weekly flu surveillance report for the week ending January 7, shows influenza remaining widespread throughout the state for a fourteenth consecutive week, with a total of 293,541 positive cases across all 62 counties reported to date. The report found that confirmed cases statewide dropped 36 percent, while overall hospitalizations were down 34 percent from the previous week, with the week ending January 7 at 1,621 hospitalizations across the state.

Additionally, there were 37 outbreaks in acute care and long-term care facilities, the report determined. There were no additional pediatric deaths, leaving the total at six statewide.

With flu season continuing and infections remaining widespread, Governor Hochul encourages all New Yorkers to get their annual flu vaccine. The flu virus and the virus that causes COVID-19 are both circulating, so getting vaccinated against both is the best way to stay healthy and to avoid added stress to the health care system.

The Health Department is continuing its annual public education campaign, reminding adults and parents to get both flu and COVID-19 shots for themselves and children 6 months and older. For information about flu vaccine clinics, contact the local health department or visit vaccines.gov/find- vaccines/ .

Governor Hochul also continues to urge New Yorkers to get their bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters. Recently, the New York State Department of Health announced new guidance for bivalent COVID-19 booster doses, which are now available for eligible children down to 6 months of age.

The updated boosters are the first to be targeted to the original virus strain and recently circulating variants and are recommended for young New Yorkers and all those eligible. To schedule an appointment for a booster, New Yorkers should contact their local pharmacy, county health department, or healthcare provider; visit vaccines.gov; text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 17.63

7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 18.36

Test Results Reported – 41,927

Total Positive – 3,445

Percent Positive – 7.72%**

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 6.79%**

Patient Hospitalization – 3,511 (+59)

Patients Newly Admitted – 1,509*

Patients in ICU – 387 (+19)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 141 (-9)

Total Discharges – 390,351 (+ 1,269)*

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 96*

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 60,980*

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 77,526

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region Sunday, January 15, 2023 Monday, January 16, 2023 Tuesday, January 17, 2023 Capital Region 14.60 14.12 13.18 Central New York 14.31 14.26 14.00 Finger Lakes 11.89 11.47 10.97 Long Island 21.11 20.39 19.50 Mid-Hudson 23.56 23.29 22.44 Mohawk Valley 16.87 17.01 16.87 New York City 22.47 21.79 20.89 North Country 11.66 12.62 12.27 Southern Tier 11.08 11.35 11.69 Western New York 12.03 11.69 12.18 Statewide 19.51 19.04 18.36

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:

Region Sunday, January 15, 2023 Monday, January 16, 2023 Tuesday, January 17, 2023 Capital Region 7.60%