Governor Hochul, Public Employees Federation, Civil Service Employees Association Announce Agreement to Award Nearly $3 Million in Backpay to New York State Employees Who Worked Overtime During Pandemic

Governor Kathy Hochul, Public Employees Federation President Wayne Spence, and Civil Service Employees Association President Mary Sullivan today announced an agreement to award nearly $3 million in backpay to more than 2,100 New York State employees who worked overtime during the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting this week, more than 1,700 PEF members and more than 400 members of CSEA and other unions, as well as unrepresented employees, will receive payments for work completed beyond traditional work hours at the height of the pandemic. Payments will be distributed during the next pay cycle on either December 20 or December 28.

“This agreement honors the tremendous contributions of New York State workers who went above and beyond to protect, inform, and serve their fellow New Yorkers at the height of the pandemic,” Governor Hochul said. “As we enter the holiday season, we’re putting hard-earned overtime pay back in the hands of the dedicated civil servants who keep our state running and I thank PEF and CSEA for their partnership on this agreement to give state employees the compensation they deserve.”

PEF President Wayne Spence said, “PEF is committed to securing overtime payment for all our members who stepped up to serve New Yorkers during the pandemic. This was money they earned with their sacrifice, and we thank Governor Hochul for making sure public employees are fairly compensated. These hours were worked at great personal risk and helped keep New York operating during an unprecedented state of emergency.”

CSEA President Mary E. Sullivan said, “CSEA is pleased to say we were yet again able to work with Governor Hochul in an amicable way to resolve these pay issues on behalf of our members. We look forward to our continued collaboration with the Governor and thank her again for her support and willingness to work with us on this and many other issues we face.”

Under the agreement, 1,727 PEF members and 428 members of CSEA and other unions, as well as unrepresented employees, will receive payments averaging around $1,375. Employees on Administration Payroll will receive payments on December 20. Employees on Institution Payroll will receive payments on December 28.

The agreement builds on Governor Hochul’s commitment to supporting New York State employees. As part of her 2023 State of the State address, Governor Hochul launched a nation-leading initiative to offer 12 weeks of paid parental leave to more than 150,000 eligible New York State employees. The Governor also secured commitments in the FY 2024 budget to modernize New York’s public workforce by waiving civil service exam fees through 2025; offering civil service exams on a more frequent basis; establishing state-operated testing centers for civil service exams; and expanding the 55-B hiring program to expand job opportunities for individuals with disabilities. In addition, the Governor secured an historic increase to New York’s minimum wage that would raise the minimum wage through 2027 and then index it to inflation.

Share this: Facebook

X

