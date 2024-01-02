Governor Hochul Highlights Significant Progress in Revitalizing New York State’s Roads and Bridges in 2023

Significant Progress in Revitalizing New York State’s Roads and Bridges

Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Jan 1st, 2023 that more than 1,500 lane miles of state and local highways were improved and more than 2,800 bridges were replaced or improved during 2023, a signature achievement in New York’s ongoing initiative to modernize its vital transportation infrastructure. These projects by the New York State Department of Transportation and Thruway Authority represented a more than $2.4 billion investment in New York’s roads and bridges and reflect Governor Hochul’s historic commitment to revitalizing New York’s infrastructure by reconnecting communities, promoting growth and enhancing resiliency against climate change.

“During this construction season, we put the pedal to the metal on our record-setting efforts to modernize New York’s transportation network and improve travel all across the state,” Governor Hochul said. “These paving and bridge projects will provide motorists in every corner of this state with a smoother ride while also helping to ensure that our transportation network can be among the most resilient and sustainable in the nation.”

During 2023, the New York State Department of Transportation improved 1,586 lane miles along state and local highways, representing a $753 million investment in New York’s roadways. The resurfacing included over 500 lane miles of improvements that were funded from Governor Hochul’s Pave Our Potholes Program. Additionally, NYSDOT replaced or improved 2,833 bridges statewide, totaling a nearly $1.7 billion investment that enhanced safety, improved sustainability and boosted resiliency against severe weather impacts.

Paving and Bridge accomplishments broken down by region included:

Lane Miles Bridges Capital District 132 117 Mohawk Valley 85 157 Central NY 52 434 Finger Lakes 177 320 Western NY 320 745 Southern Tier 221 335 North Country 182 29 Mid-Hudson 175 302 Long Island 208 263 NYC 34 131

State Department of Transportation maintenance forces also worked aggressively throughout the year to combat potholes, filling an estimated 1.1 million potholes during 2023. Potholes are formed primarily due to infiltration of water into pavements through cracks in the surface.

Under Governor’s Hochul’s leadership, New York State is making historic investments in infrastructure. The $32.8 billion, 5-year State Capital Plan adopted in 2022 was the largest ever adopted by the state and will help fulfill the Governor’s vision for a modern transportation system that serves all New Yorkers. The Governor has made improving road conditions a priority with new programs like the Department of Transportation’s Pave Our Potholes, which allocated $500 million to improve local roads and $500 million for state highways as part of the 5-year State Capital Plan. This is in addition to other State programs, such as CHIPS, PAVE NY, State Touring Routes, and other programmed capital projects across the state.

Additionally, the New York State Thruway Authority reinvested $78.3 million in toll dollars to reconstruct or rehabilitate more than 162 lane miles of the Thruway system. In addition to roadway resurfacing, there were also significant safety enhancements made including guiderail repairs, line striping, signage, and drainage improvements.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Governor Hochul continues to show her commitment to keeping all motorists in New York safe and connected by repairing and restoring our roads and bridges, making them ready to meet the challenges of the 21st century. The improvements we made in 2023 will help make our transportation network more resilient and help ensure that New Yorkers can stay on the move as we confront the reality of climate change.”

Thruway Authority Acting Executive Director Frank G. Hoare, Esq. said, “The Thruway continues to be one of the safest and most reliable superhighways in the country because of the hundreds of millions of dollars in toll dollars that are reinvested each year. The Thruway’s five-year Capital Program is increasing spending by 25 percent and will lead to essential work on the 570-mile superhighway which will enhance drivers’ experience for generations to come.”

Representative Brian Higgins said, “Governor Hochul’s commitment to rebuilding roads and bridges is laying the foundation for stronger communities and a vibrant economy. Thanks to the Governor’s leadership and resources made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we can look forward to additional projects, supporting good-paying jobs for New Yorkers in the year ahead.”

Representative Ritchie Torres said, “I have been proud to partner with Gov. Hochul over the past year to work to improve the vital infrastructure of my district in the Bronx. Our community has been historically overlooked and underfunded for too long. Investing in projects like repairing roads may seem mundane, but it has a massive tangible influence on the daily lived experience of Bronxites. From improving the Cross Bronx Expressway to so much more, we will usher in a new era for the Bronx.”

State Senator Tim Kennedy said, “In every corner of New York State, we are modernizing and repairing our transportation networks to keep our state on the move. I want to recognize and applaud the hard work of our construction crews who make these improvements while keeping traffic flowing, including through inclement weather and late hours. Your work does not go unnoticed or unappreciated. Thank you as well to Governor Hochul, Commissioner Dominguez, and Acting Executive Director Hoare for overseeing this work and ensuring it was completed in time for the onset of winter weather.”

Assemblymember William B. Magnarelli said, “Maintaining the roads and bridges in New York State is an investment that protects all motorists and encourages transportation and commerce. I applaud the Governor for her commitment to this continuous improvement of the transportation infrastructure.”

