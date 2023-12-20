Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the second round of funding awards through New York’s $30 million Empire State Teacher Residency Program to grow and diversify the educational workforce by fully or partially funding master’s degrees for teacher residents. The second-round awards, which total $4.8 million, will be distributed by the New York State Department of Labor to public school districts or Board of Cooperative Educational Services to support teacher residents who are enrolled in a residency program registered with the New York State Education Department. These programs provide real teaching experience under the guidance of a mentor, helping new educators develop instructional and leadership skills, and have been proven to improve teacher retention rates.

“The Teacher Residency Program is helping to build the next generation of educators with funding to help them gain vital teaching experience, develop their leadership skills, and achieve higher learning,” Governor Hochul said. “Investing in our teachers is critical to creating a learning environment where New York students can thrive, and these funding awards will help to ensure that teachers have the skills and support they need to educate and inspire young people across the state.”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “Teachers are an essential component in creating the workforce of the future, often being the first mentor to students in career exploration. I thank Governor Hochul for her continued support of this innovative program that helps expand access to the teaching profession.”

State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said, “Our educators are the key to inspiring a generation of lifelong learners in our state, which is why a sustainable pipeline of high-quality teachers is paramount. The New York State Teacher Residency Program embodies a commitment to educational equity, providing a transformative pathway for aspiring educators. By fostering immersive, community-centered experiences, it not only prepares teachers but ensures every student receives a quality education, creating a foundation for a more equitable future.”

Governor Hochul launched the $30 million Empire State Teacher Residency Program last October as part of an effort to promote diversity in the educational workforce by fully or partially funding master’s degrees or teacher certification for teacher residents who complete the program. In the first round of funding awards, multiple school districts and BOCES received a total of $11.9 million in funding to create two-year residency opportunities for graduate-level PK-12 teacher candidates.

The second-round awards are as follows:

Erie 1 BOCES – $3,120,000 to support 104 Teacher Residents in partnership with 21 local school districts

– $3,120,000 to support 104 Teacher Residents in partnership with 21 local school districts Buffalo City School District – $600,000 to support 20 Teacher Residents

– $600,000 to support 20 Teacher Residents Clarkstown Central School District – $120,000 to support four Teacher Residents.

– $120,000 to support four Teacher Residents. Niagara Falls City School District – $740,600 to support 28 Teacher Residents.

– $740,600 to support 28 Teacher Residents. West Hempstead Union Free School District – $300,000 to support 10 Teacher Residents.

The New York State Department of Labor program addresses teacher shortages in high-need regions in various subjects, including English, special education, bilingual education, career and technical education, and more.

Additional upcoming awards will be announced on a rolling basis. Selected programs connect public school districts and/or BOCES with the State University of New York (SUNY), City University of New York (CUNY), and/or private colleges and universities. Programs can use the funding to provide tuition support for residents enrolled in a registered residency program, including books and fees and stipends for living expenses. These stipends allow easier access to the profession for aspiring teachers from diverse backgrounds. Candidates who complete the program must commit to teach in a NYS school district or BOCES for at least two years after the completion of their residency.

This builds on Governor Hochul’s nation-leading education initiatives to address teacher shortages, including unprecedented support for education in the FY24 Budget, including $34.5 billion in School Aid. The Budget also includes $24 billion for Foundation Aid, delivering on Governor Hochul’s promise to fully fund Foundation Aid for the first time in history.