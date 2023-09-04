Broadway Utica
Enjoy famous French classical music with world-renowned pianist Jeffrey Siegel on Sept. 9 at Munson

Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute Musuem of Art, November 2009.

 Audiences will be treated to an evening of musical insight with internationally-renowned pianist Jeffrey Siegel’s Keyboard Conversations® at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 at Munson in downtown Utica. 

For the season opener, Siegel will explore Festive French Fare through the works of celebrated composers Debussy, Saint-Saens, Satie, and Ravel, first by delving into the story behind the compositions and then by performing each piece through in its entirety. Siegel’s deep and thoroughly accessible explanations provide meaningful context to these iconic classical pieces.

“It’s to make that listening experience more than just sitting there and absorbing sound for the real music lover,” Siegel said. “And for somebody who knows he’s missing something not to have Beethoven in his life and is looking for a gentle introduction, it provides an accessible and hopefully very inviting musical program.”

The Sept. 9 performance, Festive French Fare, features glorious music like Debussy’s Clair de lune and Ravel’s Sonatine.

“With the French composers not only do we get music of melody, harmony, and rhythm, but the sheer beauty of the sound itself,” Siegel said. 

Tickets to Keyboard Conversations: Festive French Fare are $28 for the general public and $25 for Munson Members. Tickets are available at munson.art or 315-797-0055.  

Funding for Keyboard Conversations is provided by Dr. Lorna Grant, Dr. Douglas Hurd, and Dr. Cynthia Parlato-Hurd. 

