Sunset Sips returns for summer 2023

Sunset Sips returns for Friday nights at the Utica Zoo. Every Friday starting July 7 through August 25, the full zoo will be open through 7 pm with live musical entertainment at the Rotary Pavilion and a full menu of food and beverages including beer and wine at Kookie’s Q at Polly’s at the Zoo.

Sunset Sips at the Utica Zoo is a one-stop destination for family fun, romantic dates, and a much-needed break from the daily grind. Bring the whole family or plan a special evening with your loved one.

Every Friday, the Utica Zoo will feature:

 Live Entertainment: Get ready to groove to the rhythm of live music that will make your heart sing. Let the melodies transport you to a world of joy and relaxation.

 Kookie’s Q at Polly’s Concession Stand: Treat your taste buds to a delightful experience with their incredible food options. From mouthwatering burgers to irresistible ice cream, there’s something for everyone. Quench your thirst with refreshing non-alcoholic beverages or indulge in a well-deserved glass of beer, wine or seltzer.

 Explore the various animal exhibits: See more than 200 exotic and domestic animals up close and personal,and witness their beauty in a whole new light—literally, a more orange light!

Sunset Sips 2023 Lineup includes:

July 7 th Amos Donnell & Dking

July 14 th Sydney Irving

July 21 st Cait Devin

July 28 th Trivia Night with Tim Goldman of Utica City FC

August 4 th Isaac French

August 11 th Max Scialdone

August 18 th Vinyl Logic

August 25 th Tom Nitti

Regular admission rates apply, Utica Zoo members receive free admission. For more information, visit

uticazoo.org/sunsetsips